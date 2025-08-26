Reckoning is the sixth and final map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Following a betrayal from S.A.M. and the formation of an unlikely alliance with Richtofen, our crew heads to Janus Towers. Inside, the team will have a final confrontation with the rogue A.I. and will see if they can make up for the mistakes of the past. As players travel through these destroyed structures, there are several pieces of Intel that players can collect to learn more about the area’s history as well as the crew and new hints at the story’s future. To learn everything they can about this map, players will want to know how to get all of these collectibles. This guide will show players all Reckoning Intel locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Reckoning Intel Locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Reckoning has 25 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 3 categories: Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts. You can track these items in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Each piece of Intel comes with an in-game hint that can be found in the Zombies Intel menu. Some pieces of Intel are only found as part of the Reckoning Main Quest Easter Egg on the map and it will be noted what step you need to be on to get the Intel.

Audio Logs

There are a total of 13 Audio Logs in Reckoning. These can be in the form of small tape recorders or miniature gramophones hidden all across the map. When you interact with them, they will play a recording that you can stay and listen to. You can replay the audio in the “Zombie Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 10 Audio Log Intel on Reckoning.

Mom Genes

Hint: AP Bio

The Gorgofex can be obtained by pure chance by relying on the Mystery Box, but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. After you restart the Particle Accelerator and open Pack-a-Punch, head to the Mutant Research area of Tower 1. There are two monitors that are displaying static that you will need to look at. One is behind the tank with the copies of Richtofen’s wife and son at the east end of the map and the other is on the west side of the room to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri machine. The static will eventually go away for a short time to reveal a word. Take note of the first letter of both of these words.

You will now need to take these letters and cross-reference them with the Periodic Table to the left of Richtofen’s family. Find the element that corresponds with the letters on the screen. In the playthrough used for the images in this guide, I got L and A, meaning my element was #57, Lanthanum (La).

Once you have your element, take note of its number and go to either of the staircases to the north and south of the Periodic Table. At the top of both staircases in a 3-digit number pad. Input the number of your element. If your number isn’t a 3-digit number, fill the missing spaces with a 0. For example, my code would be 057. This will open the door and grant you access to the T1 Bioweapons Lab.

Once in the Bioweapons Lab, go to the southeast corner of the room to find this Audio Log.

Play to Win

Hint: Death cap

Go to T2 Quantum Computing Core and go to the western room next to the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Go to the southeast corner of this room to find this Log on a chair.

The Thing I’ve Seen pt 1

Hint: Target Practice

Go back to Mutant Research and look in the southwest corner of the floor. To the left of the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher are some boxes and dummies. You can find this Audio Log on one of these boxes.

The Thing I’ve Seen pt 2

Hint: With a Twist

Go to the Director’s Office in the northeast corner of T1 Executive Suites. Look at the shelf next to the pool table to find this Audio Log.

Reactive pt1

Hint: Snowstorm

This Audio Log is also found in T1 Executive Suites. Standing at the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher, go through the first door on the left and look at the counter along the south wall.

Reactive pt2

Hint: Light as a Feather

Go down to the T2 Sublevel 10 Pack-a-Punch room. After restoring power to the Particle Accelerator, wait for the low gravity to activate and go to the destroyed elevator to the left of the north end of the Particle Accelerator. Jump with the low gravity to find this Audio Log on the broken elevator roof.

Reactive pt3

Hint: Some Assembly Required

Go to the south end of Android Assembly and you will find this Audio Log on a shelf.

Great Voice from Beyond

Hint: Show ’em Who’s Boss

You will be able to get this Audio Log at the very end of the Main Quest Eater Egg. Whichever boss fight you decide to fight, you will need to go to the northwest corner of the battle arena to find this Log on a box.

The Forespoken

Hint: Need a Lift?

Go to the northwest corner of T2 Dark Entity Containment to find this Audio Log on a forklift.

Dysphoria

Hint: Portal Authority

To find this Intel, you will need to gain access to the T2 Teleporter Lab. Head to Mutant Research and then go to the east end of the room and look for a small table next to a tank with a Mangler in it. Interact with the machine on top of this table to get a Syringe.

Take the Syringe down to T2 Sublevel 10. You can jump into the north end of the Particle Accelerator and you will become a ball of energy. As this ball of energy, make your way down the Accelerator’s beam. Along the way, you will see a floating Zombie body. Run into it and it will drop to the ground. Interact with the body to get a Blood Sample from Dr. Fowler.

Return the Syringe to the machine from which you took it. This will spawn an HVT Mangler that you will need to defeat. As the boss gets lower on health, a wave of Toxic Zombies will spawn as well as a Diciple, so I suggest having some decent weaponry before attempting this step. Once the Mangler is defeated, he will drop the Fowler Mangler Injector.

Go to T2 Dark Entity Containment. Go to the south end of the room and go up the stairs to find a door with an ID scanner next to it. Use the Fowler Mangler Injector and interact with the scanner. If you fail this step, you can now just buy the Fowler Mangler Injector from a workbench.

When the scan is done successfully, the door will open and reveal a teleporter that takes you to T2 Teleporter Lab.

Go to the southeast corner of the lab to find this Audio Log on some machinery right of the purple teleporter.

Miracle Worker

Hint: Welcome to Janus Towers

Go to the T1 Janus Reception spawn room. Go to the very center of the room and go to the north end of the reception desk to find this Audio Log.

Whistleblower

Hint: Tangled Webs We Weave

To get this Intel, you must be playing as Weaver. When you get past Round 13, go to Mutant Research and go behind the tube with Richtofen’s wife and son inside. You will hear S.A.M. call out to you. Interact with the terminal to the right of the doorway and this Audio Log will spawn.

Misdirection pt1

Hint: Safe and Sound

You will find this intel locked in a Safe alongside the Aether Blade, located behind a painting that not only requires a key to open, but also the Mr. Peeks Field Upgrade to remove the painting it’s hiding behind. Before you can remove the painting, you will need to place 3 paintings in the correct spots in a corner of a room found in T1 Executive Suites. This room contains the teleporter that connects the Executive Suites and T1 Janus Reception. You will only be able to carry one painting at a time. Each time you place a painting, you will also get 500 Essence.

One painting is located in Android Assembly, near the Anti-Gravity Personnel Launcher, which connects Android Assembly to T1 Mutant Research. When standing at the launcher, look to the left for a cement pillar. You will find this painting leaning against the pillar behind some wet floor signs. Take this painting back up to the Executive Suites and place it in the spot to the left of the Zombie spawn barrier.

The second painting is hidden behind some machinery along the north wall of the T2 Sublevel 10 Pack-a-Punch room. Go to the left of the north end of the Particle Accelerator to find this painting. Put this painting in the spot to the right of the Zombie spawn barrier.

The last painting is behind the open door in the red room in T1 Janus Reception that opens after you unlock Pack-a-Punch and contains the teleporter that leads to T2 Sublevel 10. You can place this painting directly to the left of the Arsenal Machine.

Once the 3 paintings are placed, go into the Director’s Office and look behind Richtofen’s desk to find another painting. Use the Mr. Peeks Field Upgrade on the painting to knock it down and reveal a safe.

You will now need to get the Safe Key. Go to T2 Dark Entity Containment and go underneath the Forsaken’s container. Facing the Forsaken, look to the left and between the container and the stairs is a small gate that has a hole in it. Drive an ARC-XD through the opening and drive to the backside of the container to find an Aether crystal. Destroy the crystal with the ARC-XD.

This will cause a lot of Aether crystals to spawn on the back of the Forsaken’s container. Break all the crystals and among all the rewards is the Safe Key.

Head back to the Safe and interact with it to use the key to open it. This will open a Dark Aether portal and several enemies will spawn in the Director’s Office, including an HVT Disciple. Defeat all these enemies and you will now have access to the Safe.

You can find this Audio Log inside the Safe.

Documents

There are 7 Documents on Reckoning. These pieces of Intel are small pieces of paper. Unlike Audio Logs, Document Intel can’t be read in-game. You can read each Document in full by going to Zombie Intel. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 4 Document Intel on Reckoning.

I’m A Real Girl

Hint: A Complete Waste

You can get this Document by completing the Trash Can Easter Egg. There are a total of 8 trash cans that you can interact with in Reckoning. 2 of them can be found in the T1 Janus Reception spawn room and the other 6 are in T1 Executive Suites at the very top of Tower 1. The trash cans in the spawn are rectangular-shaped, while the ones in the Executive Suites are cylindrical. While all 8 trash cans will appear in every game you play on Reckoning, only 4 of them will give you items when you interact with them and which ones will give you items is random every game.

Here is where you can find the 2 trash cans in T1 Janus Reception:

The northeast corner of the room, to the left of the Rampage Inducer.

Along the wall at the opposite end of the back path near Quick Revive.

Here is where you can find the 2 trash cans in T1 Executive Suites:

Go into the room between the cafe and the lounge in the northwest corner of the Executive Suites. Go to the end of the path to the left of the teleporter connected to T1 Janus Reception. You will find the trash can in a corner to the right of a Zombie spawn barrier.

Right after arriving at the Executive Suites via the anti-gravity personnel launcher, go to the left. You will find a trash can in the corner next to a doorway.

To the left of Blanchard’s door.

Go to the end of the small hallway to the right of the Juggernog Perk Machine. This trash can is in the corner between a Zombie spawn barrier and an unopenable door.

Go up the stairs to the left of Juggernog. You will find this trash can to the left of an Ammo Crate.

Go to the left of the SVD wallbuy.

Once you have gotten 4 rewards from the trash cans, you can now interact with the golden trash can to get a final big reward. Go back to the spawn room and go to the tower’s entrance through the metal detectors. Along the southern wall is a trash can that will be emitting a gold light after you’ve interacted and gotten items from 4 trash cans.

When you interact with this trash can, it will spit out a ton of rewards. These items include a lot of Essence and Salvage, some equipment and even some Killstreaks. The first time you do this Easter Egg, you will also be able to pick up the “I’m a Real Girl” Document Intel.

Employee of the Month

Hint: Presentation Present

Go to the lounge area in the north part of T1 Executive Suites. Near the Elemental Pop Perk Machine is a projector on the roof. Jump up and interact with the projector to get this Document to drop to the floor.

Department Head

Hint: Look Out Below!

This Document can be found in T1 Quantum Computing Core, but you will need to start in Mutant Research to reach it. The Intel is on a ledge that you can only reach by floating down with your Parachute. Jump down the hole from Mutant Research and float to the right. Look for the ledge directly above the Arsenal Machine. As you float down past the floor, you can grab the Document.

Mangler Matrix

Hint: Research High and Low

Go to T1 Mutant Research and climb up the broken ledge that leads up to the second floor in the center of this area. Follow this broken floor until you reach the northeast corner of the area. There is a machine with a pile of papers underneath it. Shoot the pile of paper to find this Document.

Safety Measures

Hint: Another Day, Another Deutsche Mark

Go to Android Assembly and stand at the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher that connects to Quantum Computing. Facing away from the launcher, turn to the right to find a trio of robots. One of these robots is holding a suitcase. Shoot the suitcase to get this Document to drop.

Brainiac

Hint: Safe and Sound

This Document is also found within the Safe, along with the Aether Blade and Misdirection pt1 Audio Log.

Misdirection pt2

Hint: Pole Vault

This Document is found in the elevator trip up to the boss fight at the end of the Main Quest Easter Egg. When you reach the second floor, where you need to destroy Aether Crystals, go to the northwest corner of the area and go up to the upper floor. Look at the tank to the east. Jump from the second floor to the tank to find the Document on top of the tank.

Artifacts

There are 5 Artifacts in Reckoning. These are important items that can be found on the map by completing Easter Eggs and acquiring the map’s unique Wonder Weapons. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 7 Artifacts Intel in Reckoning.

Knick Knack

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You will find this Artifact in the Director’s Office in T1 Executive Suites and it is part of the quest to unlock Pack-a-Punch. When you reach the Director’s Office, you can find the iconic snowglobe depicting the Agarthan House from Black Ops 3 on the corner of the desk. Interact with it to reveal a button and open a secret passage that reveals a teleporter. The first time you interact with the snowglobe, you will unlock this Artifact.

Klaus Arm

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

To get the Klaus Arms, you need to face off against the Klaus enemies that you see during Max Ammo special rounds. Shoot the robot in the arm and then allow it to explode. This will lead them to drop an arm. The first time you pick up an arm, this Artifact will be unlocked.

Gorgofex

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You will get this Artifact the first time you get the map’s Wonder Weapon. You can try and get lucky by getting it from the box, or you can do the Easter Egg that gives you the weapon for free. You can check out Gameranx’s in-depth guide on how to get this Wonder Weapon here, but here is the quick version:

Interact with the orb to place the Cyst inside. This will create the Gorgofex.

Restore power to the Particle Accelerator and unlock Pack-a-Punch.

Go to Mutant Research and find two monitors with static on them. One is behind the tank with Richtofen’s family inside. The other is to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine.

The static will go away and reveal a word on both screens. Take note of the first letter of both words.

Use the two letters and look at the nearby Periodic Table. Find the element that matches the letters and take note of the element’s number.

Use the number of your element to unlock the door to the T1 Bioweapons Lab at the top of the nearby staircases.

Kill 3 Vermin and then 3 Zombies near the incubator in the lab. The incubator will open and allow you to grab the Cyst found inside.

Drain the energy from 3 Dark Aether Fungi in Quantum Computing.

Interact with 4 terminals in T2 Dark Entity Containment to power the Forsaken’s container.

Destroy the shield generators on the Uber Klaus and then lead him to the pad in front of the Forsaken. The Dark Aether God will possess the Uber Klaus.

Defeat The Forsaken. He will drop a purple orb when he dies.

Fungal Head

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The Fungal Head is part of the Main Quest Easter Egg and can be found in a fungus in Quantum Computing. Go up to Mutant Research and look through the hole in the ground in the northwest corner of the central room. Looking through the hole. You need to shoot the fungus on a ledge above Quantum Computing with a fully charged shot of the Gorgofex. The Fungal Head will drop to the floor below. The first time you pick up this item, the Artifact will be unlocked.

Wish You Were Here

Hint: Turret Tidying

This Artifact is buried in some trash at the north end of T2 Dark Entity Containment near the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. Activate the CASTER Trap and hit the trash with a laser from the trap to reveal this Intel.

You now know all 25 Intel locations on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.