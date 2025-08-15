With the last map of Black Ops 6 Zombies, Reckoning, comes an all-new Wonder Weapon. This fleshy handcannon from the Dark Aether is known as the Gorgofex and players will want to know how to take control of this biological weapon if they hope to take out the undead hordes. Getting this weapon for free involves some chemistry, rewiring, and even a battle with an old foe. This guide will show players how to get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon on Reckoning

The Gorgofex can be obtained by pure chance by relying on the Mystery Box, but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. After you restart the Particle Accelerator and open Pack-a-Punch, head to the Mutant Research area of Tower 1. There are two monitors that are displaying static that you will need to look at. One is behind the tank with the copies of Richtofen’s wife and son at the east end of the map and the other is on the west side of the room to the left of the Deadshot Daquiri machine. The static will eventually go away for a short time to reveal a word. Take note of the first letter of both of these words.

You will now need to take these letters and cross-reference them with the Periodic Table to the left of Richtofen’s family. Find the element that corresponds with the letters on the screen. In the playthrough used for the images in this guide, I got L and A, meaning my element was #57, Lanthanum (La).

Once you have your element, take note of its number and go to either of the staircases to the north and south of the Periodic Table. At the top of both staircases in a 3-digit number pad. Input the number of your element. If your number isn’t a 3-digit number, fill the missing spaces with a 0. For example, my code would be 057. This will open the door and grant you access to the T1 Bioweapons Lab. Along the east wall of this room is an incubator with a strange Cyst inside.

You will now need to feed the Cysts. First, you will need to feed it 3 Vermins which have a higher chance of spawning in the Bioweapons Lab. When the Vermin does appear, kill it near the incubator and it will be sucked up into it. Don’t try and kill 3 Vermin at the same time as there is a cooldown for the incubator similar to the Der Eisendrache dragons and Mob of the Dead Hellhounds. After you feed the Cyst 3 Vermin, you will then need to feed it 3 Zombies. Once this is done, the incubator will open. Interact with it to pick up the Cyst.

Go down to the Quantum Computing floor beneath the Muntant Research area. There are 3 Dark Aether fungi that you can absorb energy from. One is next to the door that leads toward the anti-gravity personnel launcher, to the left of the Aether elevator. The next fungus is through the door near the first fungus and can be found to the left of the anti-gravity personnel launcher. The last one is in the center of the room near the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Stand near these fungi and you will pull out the Cyst and absorb its energy. Drain the bar that appears in the top left at all 3 fungi to complete this step.

Before moving on to the next step, I suggest getting a weapon that is at least at Pack-a-Punch Level 1. You will need to defeat a mini-boss, so having some good weapons can be very useful.

Once you’re ready, go to T2 Dark Entity Containment. 4 consoles display the message “Initiate Power Surge.” You will need to interact will all 4 within a time limit. Go to the terminal near the Aether elevator and interact with the console to start the power surge. Go to the left of the XM4 Wallbuy and interact with the terminal. Then turn around and interact with the nearby terminal. Finally, interact with the last terminal near the Stamin-Up Perk Machine.

This will charge the Forsaken containment chamber and an Uber Klaus will spawn. Destroy the shield generators on both of its shoulders and then lead the enemy to the electric pad in front of the Forsaken’s containment chamber. The Cold War antagonist will then be channeled into the Uber Klaus.

The Forsaken is just a stronger Uber Klaus so you will just need to beat it the same way you would against the normal variant. Target the shield generators and then break the boss’s armor by targeting its arms. When you do enough damage to the large body, a Klaus core will eject. Take out this smaller robot to bring down the Forsaken. When the Forsaken is defeated, a purple orb will be left where his body was.

Interact with the orb and you will place the Cyst into it. This will create the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon which you can now pick and wield against the undead hordes. There are also two upgrade quests you can do that will give you either the Gorgofex C or the Gorgofex N, but you can only do one upgrade per game.

You now know how to get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.