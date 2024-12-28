Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle Des Morts Chess Piece Easter Egg Guide

The castle of Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of secrets that can be discovered. One of these Easter Eggs allows players to get their very own Knight to fight the undead! This isn’t a Knight in shining armor but instead, a giant chess piece that can crush any Zombie in its way. To get this spectral steed to appear, you will first need to find a chess piece hidden somewhere in the castle. This guide will show players how to complete the Knight Chess Piece Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Chess Piece Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts

You must find a Knight Chess Piece that spawns at the start of every game of Citadelle Des Morts. There are 4 total possible locations where the Knight can be found. When you find the piece, hold the interact button to pick up the chess piece.

The first area can be found in the Tavern Basement in the northwest corner of the Town Square, the map’s spawn room. Go to the shelf along the northern wall and the chess piece can spawn next to some bottles on the middle shelf.

The next possible location is in the Castle Courtyard area. Go to the northeast part of the courtyard and enter the room with the Elemental Pop Perk Machine. Look at the table on the east side of the room to find the chess piece.

Go into the castle and up the stairs in the entrance hall. At the top of the stairs, there is a door to the right. Go through this door and look o the table found just beyond the door to find another possible spawn location for the chess piece.

The final possible location where the chess piece can be found is in the Dungeon which can be found to the east of the Pack-a-Punch room. In the center of the room is a table with some files on it. The chess piece can be found on this table.

Once you find the Knight chess piece, go to the Sitting Room. This is the room where you can find the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. In the center of this room is a small table with a chessboard on it. Hold the interact button on the table to place the Knight piece on the board.

When the Knight is placed on the board, a purple circle will surround the table. You will need to start killing Zombies in this circle. When you do, their souls will go into the chess piece. This can be done with any weapon but the Zombies must be in the circle when killed.

Once you have killed enough Zombies, a big spectral Knight piece will appear and will follow you around the map for the next few rounds. This Knight will move in an L formation just like it would in chess and when it finishes its motion, it will slam down on the ground and kill nearby Zombies. This can only be done once and unfortunately, while this protector can kill Zombies, it won’t be able to revive you if you go down.

You now know how to complete the Knight Chess Piece Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.