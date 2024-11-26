The Dark Ops Challenges are synonymous with Treyarch Call of Duty games and they make their long-awaited return in Black Ops 6 and for the first time make their way over to Warzone. These special challenges are unique from all the other ones in the game since instead of providing a clear description of how to complete a challenge and get the challenges’ Calling Cards, Dark Ops do not tell you how to unlock them. Not only do you not know the unlock requirements, but most of the Dark Ops Challenges are also some of the hardest to complete. The rewards for completing these unknown challenges are unique Calling Cards that players will want to get their hands on. As they say, knowing is half the battle so allow me to tell you how to unlock all of the Dark Ops Challenges. This guide will tell players all of the Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All Dark Ops Challenges In Black Ops 6

Across all of the different modes across every Black Ops 6 modes and Warzone, there are a total of 63 Dark Ops Challenges with each mode also having a Mastery Calling Card for unlocking either all or a majority of the challenges. All of these challenges provide a unique Calling Card as a reward with some of them being animated. I will highlight the name of the challenge if they award an Animated Calling Card. Here is the full list of all the Dark Ops Challenges broken down by mode.

Campaign

The Black Ops 6 Campaign has only 4 Dark Ops Challenges.

Phantom Presence: Sneak through the black site intel center without being detected in “Most Wanted”

Complete the time trial in a single run in “Separation Anxiety” Campaign Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

Multiplayer

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer has 23 Dark Ops Challenges.

Frenzy Killer: Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills)

Earn a Nuclear Medal (30 kills without dying) Nuked Out: Earn a Nuke in Free-for-All without any Scorestreak

Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke Multiplayer Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies has 19 Dark Ops Challenges.

Reaper of the Undead: Kill 1,000,000 Zombies

Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single Match Zombies Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

Warzone

Warzone has 17 Dark Ops Challenges.

Resourceful: Get 3 Kills without reloading in a single match

Earne Abyss Camo on 33 Weapons in Warzone Warzone Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

You now know all of the Dark Ops Challenges that are unlockable in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.