Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Verdansk Lobby Sizes?

We are just days away from Verdansk being the main battle royale map again. As Verdansk returns, the developers aim to capture its nostalgia by ensuring the game is close to the original experience. From adding some fan favorite weapons from back in the day, to recognizable points of interest, and movement adjustments, Season 03 is hoping to replicate the first iteration of Warzone. One feature that is different now compared to Verdansk is the fact that Warzone lobbies in Verdansk were made up of 150 players. It’s now been confirmed exactly what the Verdansk lobby size will be in Warzone this time around.

Raven Software has continuously experimented with lobby sizes, mainly decreasing them from the 150 player lobbies the game officially launched with. This has been the result of numerous factors such as server stability and player experience.

Restoring the lobby in Verdansk

Just like the original Verdansk, its return will facilitate 150 player lobbies across standard battle royale modes. With lobbies being more populated than they have been in a long time, those hot drops are bound to feel chaotic.

In addition, shooting when you first jump out of the plane will return. When you are freefalling, you will have a 9mm PM pistol in your hands, allowing you to eliminate or damage your opponents before hitting the ground.

Original cinematics are also making a reappearance when you begin a match and upon earning that all important number one spot. During infil, expect to step out from the bay of a giant cargo plane. The squad that manages to secure the match victory can expect the classic exfil helicopter to drop a rope for a final escape from the battlefield.

With 150 player lobbies making a comeback and the sheer amount of fans expected to play Warzone to relive Verdansk, let’s hope that the servers will be up to scratch to deal with these numbers. Warzone Season 03 opens its doors on April 3, 2025.