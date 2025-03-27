Call of Duty: Warzone – All Verdansk Movement Changes | Season 03

With the return of Verdansk just around the corner, players will be wondering just how far the remaster will replicate the original. After all, Warzone has evolved considerably over its five year lifespan. An important aspect to many Warzone players is the movement, with many questioning whether omnimovement will make it to Verdansk. Luckily, Raven Software has provided some insight into what the movement will be like ahead of time, so players can know what to expect.

Although entirely different experiences, Call of Duty multiplayer and battle royale has seen some similarities over the years. Examples include weapon integration, perks, and of course, the movement system. When Verdansk first made its mark on the battle royale scene, the movement was the same as in Modern Warfare 2019 multiplayer. The launch of Black Ops 6 completely overhauled the movement as players knew it with omnimovement. Now Warzone is going back to its roots, it has been confirmed that the movement in Verdansk will sway away from the way it works in Black Ops 6.

Boots on the ground

According to Raven Software, “Season 03 serves as an opportunity to fine-tune player movement by slightly scaling back some of the speed increases introduced over the past several months.” These adjustments are expected to make movement more like what players experienced in the early days of Call of Duty: Warzone with the original Verdansk.

Other main changes that are being made are to omni-sprint speed scaling and slide friction to address the strength of strafe engagements, all while preserving the feel of sprint-strafe reloading and general movement. Since Tac Sprint has been a mechanic since the beginning of Warzone, that is expected to remain intact, too.

It’s unclear exactly how the new movement will work in Warzone until players get to try it out themselves. Everyone hopes for a fluid and nostalgic feel on the map. All will become clear when Warzone Season 03 rolls out on April 3, 2025.