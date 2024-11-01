Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg Guide

The Main Quest Easter Egg on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies tasks players with containing the Dark Aether outbreak that has befallen the once-quite town. Doing this will unlock several rewards in-game as well as a Trophy and Achievement. For those who need help figuring out how to get this situation under control, allow me to help! This guide will show players how to complete the Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg Guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

All Trophies and Achievements | How to use an Arsenal Machine | You Can Now Save & Pause While Playing Solo | What is the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon? | Liberty Falls – How To Pack-A-Punch | Terminus – How To Pack-A-Punch | How to Customize the HUD | Liberty Falls Easter Egg Song Guide | How to Open the Liberty Falls Vault | Liberty Falls Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg Guide | How to Complete the Liberty Falls Aetherella Easter Egg | World Domination Trophy Guide

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

How to Complete the Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg Guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg can be started as soon as you enter the Dark Aether church. This is the area where you will find the Pack-a-Punch machine so follow the objective marker through the map until you reach the Church. Once inside, look at the wall to the right of the machine to see a large machine. Interact with it and a spectral Dr. Pericles Panos will appear on the balcony overlooking the church. This officially begins the Easter Egg Quest.

Get The Jet Gun

The first thing you will need to do is get the map’s Wonder Weapon, the Thrustodyne M23, also known as the Jet Gun. You have a random chance of getting this weapon from the Mystery Box or reward chests but by collecting its parts, you can guarantee that you get the weapon by building it. Gameranx has a full guide on how to build the Jet Gun, so you can check that out if you need a complete breakdown. You will need to find 3 parts around the map and then bring them to a Workbench in a room at the Motor Lodge motel. Here are all the parts for the Jet Gun:

Water Pressure Gauge : Get the Water Valve from Washington Avenue and put it on the panel in Fuller’s Bowling Alley. Hold the interact button on the valve until a meter is filled and the Gauge pops out.

: Get the Water Valve from Washington Avenue and put it on the panel in Fuller’s Bowling Alley. Hold the interact button on the valve until a meter is filled and the Gauge pops out. Electric Wires: Use a Mangler Cannon to destroy the shutters to Radio House Electronics Superstore across the street from Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Dig through the piles of scrap

Use a Mangler Cannon to destroy the shutters to Radio House Electronics Superstore across the street from Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Dig through the piles of scrap Handbrake: Kill the Groundskeeper Zombie in the Cemetery to get the Toolshed Key. Open the Shed in the Groundskeeper’s Yard area to find the Handbrake.

Build the LTG

Now that you have the Jet Gun, you can now collect all the parts for the Limited Transdimensional Gateway device. Just like the Jet Gun, the LTG has 3 parts and they can be collected in any order. The first part is seen floating in the Dark Aether Church near the balcony to the left of Panos.

The central cylinder part is in the ceiling of Olly’s Comics.

The last part is in a window on the second floor of Buzz’s Cuts on Washington Avenue. Jump from either the roof of the Savings & Loans Bank, known as “The Alamo,” or jump from the roof of Buzz’s Cuts to land on the white truck in the road. This will give you a clear view of the window and allow you to suck up the part.

With all the parts acquired, go to the Workbench at The Alamo on top of the bank to build the LTG.

Fill an Aether Canister

The LTG is used to summon two HVT Elite Zombies that you will need to defeat to charge an Aether Canister. The LTG can only be placed in two locations, both of which are directly underneath Aether Storm Clouds that are found around the map. The first one is in the center of the Cemetery to the right of the Dark Aether church.

The other portal location is in the Riverside area on the road near the viewfinders, which are related to the Rave Dance Easter Egg.

You will need to do both to complete the Easter Egg but either one can be done first. Before you go and use the LTG, grab the Aether Canister and put it near one of the nodes for the Aether Field Generator Traps. You can get the first Canister by interacting with the one sticking out of the machine in the Dark Aether.

Put down the LTG at one of the spots and defend it for 1 minute. Target Zombies that are glowing purple because those are the enemies that will try to destroy the LTG. After the minute is complete, an HVT will spawn. Weaken the enemy until they let off a purple flash and then lead them to the Field Generator that has the Canister. Turn on the trap and kill the HVT while it is standing in the same field as the Canister to change it. If you fail to defend the LTG or kill the HVT while not in the field, you will need to wait until the next round to try again but if you succeed in defending the LTG you won’t need to redo it.

With the Aether Canister charged, pick it up and take it back to the machine in the church. While carrying it, you won’t be able to sprint and you only have 90 seconds to reach the machine so plan your route accordingly. Once this step is done, make sure to pick up the LTG since you will need it again later.

Activate the Aether Scouts

After you return your first Aether Canister to the machine in the church, a compartment will open with a Strauss Counter inside. This item will tell you what color the 3 Aether Scouts found around the map need to be set to unlock the second Aether Canister.

When you approach each of these Aether Scouts, hold your Tactical Grenade button to pull out the Strauss Counter. The screen of the Counter will either be green, yellow, or red. You must interact with the Aether Scout to change the color of its light. Set the machine’s color to the opposite of the Counter. So if the Counter is Green, set the machine to red and vice versa. If the Counter is yellow, set the machine to yellow.

You can interact with these Scouts in any order. The closest one to the church is in the grass area near the Hilltop Stairs overlooking Liberty Lanes.

Another one is found in the grass area of the Groundskeeper’s Yard.

The last one is on the roof of the Yummy Freeze store. You can reach this area by buying the door on The Alamo roof that overlooks Yummy Freeze.

Fill the Second Aether Canister

When all the Scouts are set to the right colors, they will all shoot beams to a machine in the spawn room next to the Pump & Pay Gas Station. When all the beams are shot at the machine, the second Aether Canister will be released.

With the second Canister now acquired, put it near one of the nodes of an Aether Field Generator and use the LTG at the location where you didn’t summon the HVT before. Defeat this HVT in the field with the Canister. Take the now-charged Canister to the church and put it in the machine.

With both Aether Canisters in the machine, the final boss encounter can be started by interacting with the machine. Before doing this, I suggest making sure that you have at least one weapon at Legendary Tier and Level 3 Pack-a-Punch. A Level 3 Ray Gun is also a great option. The Jet Gun doesn’t need to be fully upgraded since it will mostly be used to clear out a horde if you get in trouble. Get the 3-Plate Armor Vest and make sure you have at least Juggernog, Speed Cola, and Quick Revive as your perks. If you’re using the Ray Gun then get PhD Flopper as well.

Complete the Final Encounter

Once you are fully prepared for the final encounter, interact with the machine in the church. The room will lock and you will be trapped in the Dark Aether as Zombies attack you. Killing the Zombies will begin to charge the device. This battle comes in 3 phases. The first phase will just be regular Zombies and some Elites. Once the wave is defeated, a Full Armor Power-Up will spawn.

The next phase still includes many normal Zombies but then an HVT Mangler will spawn. This wave will not end until you defeat the HVT. Once the HVT is defeated, clear out the remaining Zombies and the phase will be completed. A Max Ammo Power-Up will spawn.

The final phase is similar to the previous one except the HVT that spawns is an Abomination. Wait for the boss to unleash its heavy beam attack and target the open mouths to destroy its 3 heads to make this battle much easier. If you have the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade, this also gives you a massive opening to target the heads without any Zombies being a threat to you. Once the HVT is dead, just keep fighting the Zombies until an explosion goes off and you are downed.

The final cutscene will play as Panos leaves you behind in the Dark Aether. Upon being this for the first time, you will get some cosmetics like a Calling Card and Weapon Charm as well as the “Bye-Bye, Dark Aether” Trophy and Achievement. You can choose to leave the match immediately or continue to play. Returning to the game of Liberty Falls will reward you with Points, several Legendary Tier weapons, and all the Perks in the game.

You can now contain the outbreak and complete the Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.