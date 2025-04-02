Black Ops 6: All Season 3 Battle Pass Content

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gives players a blast from the past as not only does fan favorite character Jason Hudson make a return, but Verdansk, the original Battle Royale map for Warzone, makes its long-awaited return to celebrate the game’s 5th birthday. Along with the inclusion of a brand-new Zombies map, this season is packed with new content. Among this content is a new Battle Pass with over 100 items to unlock. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 3 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 3 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Season 3 of Black Ops 6 continues using the new Page System for its Battle Pass. This system was first implemented in Season 1 and sees the Pass divided into several pages. Each Page has several rewards, with each Page having at least 1 Free Tier reward, which will unlock even if you haven’t purchased any version of the premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass starts with a single Page available, with each subsequent Page being unlocked after a certain number of items are claimed. Players will be able to use Battle Pass Tokens to unlock each item. If the Auto Unlock feature is enabled, items will be unlocked each time a Token is acquired in chronological order, similar to a class Battle Pass. If this feature is off, players can unlock items in any order as long as the Page is unlocked. One thing that does remain from the Sector’s system is the HVT reward. This high-tier item can be unlocked when players complete an entire Page and then use a Token.

The Black Ops 6 Season 3 Battle Pass also has a BlackCell version. This premium version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points. It gives those willing to buy a collection of exclusive rewards and everything else that comes with the regular Battle Pass. Upon buying the Battle Pass, players will get 1,100 CoD Points, 20 Tier Skips, an exclusive Operator, Finishing Move, and even a Clan Tag. With the BlackCell, there will also be unique Skins for every HVT Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. The BlackCell also comes with a single BlackCell Instant Page Unlock Token, which allows players to pick one locked Page and gain access to it without having to reach its requirements.

Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 3 Battle Pass for Black Ops 6 and Warzone broken down by Page:

BlackCell Page: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 10% XP Boost 1,100 CoD Points Emote: Martial Arts XM4 Weapon Blueprint: Energy Siphon Finishing Move: Goodest Boy BlackCell Clan Tag HVT- Operator: R0-Z3



Page 0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Weapon Sticker: Day Ones Finishing Move: Package Received Saug Weapon Blueprint: Marbled HVT- Operator: Mace ( Mace BlackCell )

Page 1 (Instantly Unlocked): Spray: Tank Fire (Free Tier) Marine SP Weapon Blueprint: Trench Wrecker Emote: Juggler 1 Hour Double XP Token Hand Cannon Skin: Heavy Issue and Calling Card: Burning Obstacles Emblem: Jungle Warfare HVT- Feng 82 Weapon Blueprint: Conflict Victor ( Conflict Victor BlackCell )



Page 2 (Requires 3 items to be claimed): 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Tagged Up Nuchaku Weapon Blueprint: Rebarchuck TR2 Weapon Blueprint: Old Timer 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Optic Reticle: Oval Cap and Gobblegum: 3x Free Fire HVT- Operator : Hudson( Hudson BlackCell )

Page 3 (Requires 7 items to be claimed): Ames 85 Weapon Blueprint: Most Wanted MVP Emblem: Hatchling Calling Card: Chopper Popper Weapon Sticker: Crowned 30-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Spray: Woods Stance HVT- New Weapon: HDR Sniper Rifle

Page 4 (Requires 11 items to be claimed): 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Combat Axe Skin: Severed Steel 100 CoD Points Cypher 091 Weapon Blueprint: Bandaged Weapon Charm: Quad Support (Free Tier) Calling Card: Engage Hostiles! HVT- Woods Operator Skin: Winter Guise ( Winter Guise BlackCell )



Page 5 (Requires 16 items to be claimed): Attachment: Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion (Free Tier) Frag Skin: Get Cupcaked C9 Weapon Blueprint: Sweet Treat (Free Tier) Large Weapon Decal: Droppin’ In Emblem: Celebration Finishing Move: Full Body Swing HVT- GPMG-7 Weapon Blueprint: Damascus Reloaded ( Damascus Reloaded BlackCell )

Page 6 (Requires 22 items to be claimed): Large Weapon Decal: International Plunder 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Emote: Crank Job 3D (Free Tier) Stryder .22 Weapon Blueprint: Contra-Banned Spray: Sent to Gulag Marshall Operator Skin: Hazard Prep ( Hazard Prep BlackCell ) HVT- New Weapon: CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle (Free Tier)



Page 7 (Requires 28 items to be claimed): Tsarkov 7.62 Weapon Blueprint: Built Tough Emblem: Gold Kirin Attachment: Monolithic Suppressor (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Steel Sparrow Finishing Move: Coin Toss 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- Maya Operator Skin: Rogue Archer ( Rogue Archer BlackCell )

Page 8 (Requires 34 items to be claimed): Emote: Nevermore LR 7.62 Weapon Blueprint: Segment Optic Reticle: Valiant Wings 30-Minute Double XP Token Calling Card: Crashing Down Weapon Sticker: Jug It (Free Tier) HVT- Tanto .22 Weapon Blueprint: Nobaburst ( Nobaburst BlackCell )



Page 9 (Requires 40 items to be claimed): Loading Screen: Blast Gal 45-Minute Double XP Token Optic Reticle: Square Off (Free Tier) Emblem: Orange Flow AS Val Weapon Blueprint: Industrial (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Reign Drops HVT- ASG-89 Weapon Blueprint: Shatter ( Shatter BlackCell )

Page 10 (Requires 46 items to be claimed): Emote: Roger That 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Split Sides Kompakt 92 Weapon Blueprint: Wildlife Large Weapon Decal: Wild Skirmish Calling Card: Cold Silhouette HVT- Park Operator Skin: Survivor’s Guile ( Survivor’s Guile BlackCell )

Page 11 (Requires 52 items to be claimed): Emblem: Real Camper Finishing Move: Planted (Free Tier) 9mm PM Weapon Blueprint: Cracked RC-XD Skin: Gulag Patroller 100 CoD Points 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) HVT- HDR Weapon Blueprint: Glint ( Glint BlackCell )



Page 12 (Requires 58 items to be claimed): Spray: Loot Drop 1 Hour Double XP Token Model L Weapon Blueprint: Edward Returns Cleaver Weapon Blueprint: Stained Steel 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Armored Memories HVT- Mace Operator Skin: Apocalypse King ( Apocalypse King BlackCell )

Page 13 (Requires 64 items to be claimed): Stone Operator Skin: All Terrain ( All Terrain BlackCell ) Weapon Sticker: Winged Warhead Large Weapon Decal: Chewed Out Optic Reticle: Go Splat Maelstrom Weapon Blueprint: Brush Drum (Free Tier) Finishing Move: Slide n’ Toss and 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token HVT- 200 CoD Points

Page 14 (Requires 70 items to be claimed): PPSH-41 Weapon Blueprint: Caution Handler Calling Card: Heated Skirmish (Free Tier) Caine Operator Skin: Future Combatant Weapon Charm: Blind Truth Spray: The Chair (Free Tier) Loading Screen: Adjustment 100 CoD Points HVT- Hudson Operator Skin: Icebreaker ( Icebreaker BlackCell )

100% Completion: Emblem: Agent Ready Calling Card: Poison Tilt Toro Operator Skin: Jug-o-Not ( Jug-o-Not BlackCell ) Weapon Sticker: Smoked Noggin Weapon Charm: Bear-y Sly 200 CoD Points CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint: Verdurous Menace ( Verdurous Menace BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.