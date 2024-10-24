Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock Mastery Camos

The release of Black Ops 6 will revamp the Camo system, with Mastery Camos being the ultimate reward for your hard work.

No weapon leveling is necessary, so this time, you can make progress towards Camos from your first match. A different Mastery Camo can be earned in different core modes, Dark Matter in multiplayer, Nebula in Zombies, and Abyss in Warzone.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Earn Prestige Master Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Early With the New Zealand Method | Xbox, PlayStation, PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Wild Cards and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Tacticals and Lethals | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Field Upgrades and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Scorestreaks and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? |

How to unlock Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6

To kick off the Camo grind, you will work through nine Military Camos that are unlocked by hitting progressive milestones. For most weapons, these are progressed by earning headshots in multiplayer, critical kills in zombies, and eliminations in Warzone.

Military Camos must be unlocked individually per weapon and can only be equipped to the weapon you unlocked the Camo with.

Once you’ve secured nine Military Camos for a weapon in your mode of choice, the next step is to make it through the Special Camos. This type of Camo can be unlocked in any order and has a different unlock criteria, mostly relating to the strengths or playstyle of the weapon you’re using.

Unlike Military Camos, Special Camos are universal and can be equipped to any weapon of your choice once you’ve unleashed them from behind their shackles.

Finally, with Military Camos and Special Camos unlocked for a specific weapon, you’re ready to enter the Mastery Camo phase. Mastery Camos must be unlocked individually with each weapon and once unlocked, can only be used with that weapon. The applicable challenges for each Mastery Camo will become known when Black Ops 6 fully launches.

Here are all the Mastery Camos tied to each mode:

Multiplayer

Gold

Diamond

Dark Spine

Dark Matter

Zombies

Mystic Gold

Opal

Afterlife

Nebula

Warzone

Gold Tiger

King’s Ransom

Catalyst

Abyss

For the first time in Call of Duty, the final Mastery Camos in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone have dynamic visual effects that change as you fire.

Begin unlocking Camos when Black Ops 6 rolls out on October 25, 2024.