Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch

The countdown is on until the highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6. As we inch closer to the next instalment in the Black Ops universe, Activision has shared the game modes players can expect to grind from day one.

Already, Operators have got a taste of upcoming game modes with the Black Ops 6 Open Beta. Traditional Call of Duty modes will mostly make up the multiplayer experience at launch, along with the new HVT playlist and the return of Gunfight.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the PC System Requirements? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Pre-Load on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Modern Warfare 3: All MW3 Rewind Quests and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige Camo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

All Black Ops 6 multiplayer game modes

Here are all the game modes confirmed for launch, along with what they entail:

Team Deathmatch (6v6) – Eliminate enemy players to score points for your team.

Eliminate enemy players to score points for your team. Domination (6v6) – Capture, hold, and defend three objective zones to score points for your team.

Capture, hold, and defend three objective zones to score points for your team. Search and Destroy (6v6) – Teams switch between defusing and detonating a bomb at one of two bomb sites. Respawns are disabled.

Teams switch between defusing and detonating a bomb at one of two bomb sites. Respawns are disabled. Kill Confirmed (6v6) – Pick up enemy dog tags to secure points for your team.

Pick up enemy dog tags to secure points for your team. Free For All (8) – Eliminate players to earn points. The first player to reach the score limit will win the match.

Eliminate players to earn points. The first player to reach the score limit will win the match. Hardpoint (6v6) – Capture and hold the rotating Hardpoint zone to score points for your team. Each Hardpoint zone is numbered and shows up on screen before the objective unlocks.

Capture and hold the rotating Hardpoint zone to score points for your team. Each Hardpoint zone is numbered and shows up on screen before the objective unlocks. Headquarters (6v6) – Capture and defend the Headquarters to earn points. Respawns are disabled for the team that holds the Headquarters.

Capture and defend the Headquarters to earn points. Respawns are disabled for the team that holds the Headquarters. Kill Order (6v6) – Eliminate the enemy High Value Target (HVT) while keeping your HVT alive. Achieving HVT kills grant bonus points for your team.

Eliminate the enemy High Value Target (HVT) while keeping your HVT alive. Achieving HVT kills grant bonus points for your team. Control (6v6) – Take turns between attacking and defending two zones. Each team has 30 lives per round.

Take turns between attacking and defending two zones. Each team has 30 lives per round. Gunfight (2v2) – Eliminate the opposing duo using pre-determined classes to win the round. Respawns are disabled.

Face Off will also be playable in Black Ops 6 at launch, featuring traditional modes. The only difference is that scorestreaks are disabled and Face Off matches take place on smaller, more compact maps. All Face Off modes are 6v6 and include the following:

Face Off Team Deathmatch

Face Off Domination

Face Off Kill Order

Face Off Kill Confirmed

Hardcore fans will be pleased to hear that the mode will be present with the debut of Black Ops 6. As expected, this playlist throws you into matches with limited HUD, lower health, and friendly fire enabled.

The Hardcore modes are:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Order

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Kill Confirmed

FFA

Face Off Moshpit

Following suit of previous years, it’s expected that more game modes will join the rotation with future seasonal updates.

Black Ops 6 will launch worldwide on October 25, 2024 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.