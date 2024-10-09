Modern Warfare 3: All MW3 Rewind Quests and Rewards

As MW3 winds down, Sledgehammer Games has launched a final event to see this iteration of multiplayer out with a bang.

Take a trip down memory lane with the Rewind event, featuring a total of 15 cosmetic rewards, ranging from weapon camos, to calling cards, and even Operator skins.

MW3 Rewind quests and rewards

Here is every challenge included in this questline which can be completed in any order.

Hard Copy Emblem – Get 10 Operator kills with a Melee weapon while sliding or shortly after sprinting

Krampus in Town Large Decal – Get 2 Operator kills with a Light Machine Gun or Pistol within 15 seconds 5 times

Live, Laugh, Lava Camo – Get 7 Operator kills with the JAK Purifier or Thermobaric Grenade Lethal

Hangry Emblem – Get 3 Operator double kills with the Spear or Sledgehammer

Dance of the Cockroaches Large Decal – Get 7 Operator double kills with an Akimbo attachment equipped to a submachine gun

Sunset Armageddon Camo – Get 15 Operator kills with a Suppressed weapon and a Blacklight Flashlight perk equipped

Cloudy Day Camo – Get 7 one shot one kill Operator kills with the Crossbow or Torque 35

Side-Scroller Calling Card – Get 5 Operator headshot kills with a Light Machine Gun

Curated Collection Calling Card – Get 10 Operator one shot one kills or Melee kills

Still Dead Weapon Sticker – Get 10 Operator kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope, or a Hybrid Scope with Extreme Magnification Active, equipped to a Sniper Rifle

Tall Order Camo – Deploy 5 Counter UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks

Sparkle and Shine Camo – Get 15 Operator kills with an Akimbo attachment equipped to any weapon

Bricked Camo – Get 7 hipfire Operator kills with the TYR or Basilisk Pistol

Permanent Pause Weapon Charm – Perform 3 Finishing Moves on Operators

For completing all 14 challenges listed above, you’ll unlock the mastery reward which is the Batch Test Operator, along with the Balloon Test skin variant.

The MW3 Rewind event will conclude on October 16, 2024.