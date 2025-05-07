Blue Prince: How To Solve the Chess Puzzle

Blue Prince has puzzles stacked on top of puzzles — and one of the weirdest is the chess set found beneath the fountain area. By unlocking the hidden Precipice room permanently in the Grounds, you’ll be able to claim a treasure trove of rewards. Solving the puzzle is seemingly impossible on your first run and learning how this puzzle works only makes things worse. Here’s hoping you pull a very lucky selection of rooms, because if you miss out on the special, totally unique reward, it might take a very long time before you get this puzzle completed a second time.

If you’ve reached the Precipice and you were as confused as we were, here’s a quick rundown on how to solve one of the trickier puzzles in Blue Prince.

Chess Puzzle | Precipice Solution Guide

The Chess Puzzle is a mysterious chess board located in the underground Precipice area in the Grounds. To reach the Precipice, you must activate four gas valves in different rooms around the Estate. Here’s how to reach the Precipice secret area.

In the underground area, you’ll find a strange room with a chess board that matches the layout of the estate and six Chess Pieces. Each Chess Piece can be placed on the board. Note that the chess board and the estate have the same number of possible rooms. If you look at the rooms you can draft in the estate, you’ll notice there are chess piece statues in many of these rooms.

To solve the Chess Puzzle you’ll need to draft rooms in the Estate and place the chess pieces in the Precipice on the matching room locations — the placement of the room you drafted, and the board need to match. There are six pieces you need to place, and the pieces correspond to the following rooms.

King : Throne Room, Office

: Throne Room, Office Queen : Her Ladyship’s Chamber, Study

: Her Ladyship’s Chamber, Study Bishop : Rumpus Room, Attic, Chapel, Bookshop

: Rumpus Room, Attic, Chapel, Bookshop Rook : Clock Tower, Nook, Conservatory, Vault

: Clock Tower, Nook, Conservatory, Vault Knight : Security, Observatory, Treasure Trove

: Security, Observatory, Treasure Trove Pawn: Bedroom, Guest Bedroom, Storeroom, Dining, Drawing, Nursery, Drafting Room, Bunky Room, Den

Place all six chess pieces onto matching rooms you’ve drafted to solve the puzzle. This can be especially difficult — the rarest rooms are the King and Queen piece rooms. The Office and Study are the easiest to encounter for the King and Queen pieces respectively. The Security Room is most common for the Knight, and the Conservatory is best for the Rook. The Chapel is the most common for the Bishop.

You’ll essentially want to draft as many rooms as possible in a run, check to see if you’ve drafted one of the rooms for all six pieces, then return to the chess board to solve the puzzle.

What Do You Get for Solving the Chess Board?

After placing all six Chess Pieces and lighting up six spots on the board, panels will open to reveal six giant chess pieces in the room. By interacting with a chess piece, you’ll unlock one permanent bonus effect. You can only choose one, so pick wisely. Here’s a list of all the available permanent rewards.

Ambition of the Pawn : When you reach Rank 8 each day, you may choose Knight, Bishop, Rook or Queen. Gain the power of that piece until the end of the day.

: When you reach Rank 8 each day, you may choose Knight, Bishop, Rook or Queen. Gain the power of that piece until the end of the day. Mantle of the Knight : Add ARMORY to your draft pool.

: Add ARMORY to your draft pool. Gambit of the Queen : Each time you draft a room on the Queenside (West Wing) of your house, lose -5 steps and gain +1 key.

: Each time you draft a room on the Queenside (West Wing) of your house, lose -5 steps and gain +1 key. Banner of the King : Each day, you may choose a color. Rooms of the chosen color are more likely to be drawn while drafting.

: Each day, you may choose a color. Rooms of the chosen color are more likely to be drawn while drafting. Piety of the Bishop : You do not have to pay tithes. Instead, gain +30 coins the first time you enter a Chapel each day with this power.

: You do not have to pay tithes. Instead, gain +30 coins the first time you enter a Chapel each day with this power. Resilience of the Rook: You may draw floorplans up to 4 times when drafting the 4 corner rooms of your house.

That’s all six permanent rewards. The trick is — which one is you going to pick? There’s no one upgrade that’s clearly better than the rest, so figuring out which to choose is totally up to you. You better pick one, because actually getting a combo of all six drafted rooms on a single estate map requires a whole lot of luck.