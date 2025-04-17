Blue Prince: Where To Find All Four Gas Valves | Precipice Unlock Guide

To unlock the mysterious Precipice underground room in the Blue Prince, you’ll need to find four gas valves and light the four fires on the stone balcony in the exterior Grounds. Finding all four is no easy feat, and many are only available in locked rooms you can only access by solving puzzles. The Precipice itself doesn’t have any obvious upgrades, but there are mysteries down there you’ll want to find early so you can start searching for answers.

The Precipice also has an alternate Underground entrance. If you use the Burning Glass item made in the Workshop (Combine Metal Detector and Magnifying Glass) to light all the candles in the circular room near the underground Reservoir, you’ll create a permanent path from the Precipice to the Reservoir — and to Room 46.

Gas Valve Locations | Precipice Unlock Guide

To unlock the elevator to the Precipice, you’ll need to find and turn four gas valves that each light a brazier on the Grounds balcony. From the fountain square, walk toward the ledge to find a small stone balcony with four braziers.

Each gas valve activates one brazier. Whenever a gas valve is turned, it is turned on permanently and doesn’t need to be activated again.

Apple Orchard: A lever is located in the Apple Orchard — a permanent upgrade room on the Grounds located behind a locked gate near the camp. Input the code [11-28] to open the gate. The lever is on the left side of the area.

Gemstone Cavern: A lever is located inside the Gemstone Cavern — another permanent upgrade room. It is unlocked by solved the V.A.C. puzzle in the Utility Closet using the Breaker Box.

Hovel & Schoolhouse: The Hovel and Schoolhouse are random rooms that appear on the door through the West Gate on the Grounds. Unlock the West Gate by using the Breaker Box in the Utility Room to restore power to the Garage, then draft the Garage and exit through the garage door.

The lever is located on the back wall of the Hovel and on the backside of the water heater in the center of the first Schoolhouse. Both of these are Outer Rooms only found on the exterior of the house, so you’ll need to complete several random runs before you spot both.

Turn all four valves and an elevator will appear on the balcony. Use the switch to ride down and access the Precipice.

What Is the Precipice?

The Precipice is a mysterious underground room accessible through the hidden elevator on the Grounds balcony. Light all four braziers with four hidden gas levers to make the elevator appear.

The Precipice is an underground room with a possible shortcut to the Underground Reservoir. By lighting the candles in the circular room near the Reservoir, you'll unlock the unmarked door in the Precipice.

There's a note detailing sigils and explaining every element.

The large circular room has a chess board puzzle and a board that matches the estate layout.

Inside the chess board room, use the Power Hammer to smash a wall to the right and reveal a hidden message.

Look carefully while drafting rooms in the house — some rooms have large chess pieces inside. Place a chess piece on the corresponding, identical spot on the chess board and it will light up. Placing all the chess pieces leads to something special.