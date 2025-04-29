Blue Prince: All Final Exam Answers | Schoolhouse Solutions Guide

One of the toughest challenges in Blue Prince is completing the Schoolhouse Final Exam with a passing grade. The final exam is a test waiting for you if you manage to draft nine Schoolhouse rooms in a single run — already a pretty tricky challenge. But if you manage to draft them all, you’ll be forced to take a 30 minute test where all the answers come from reading the fake history of the country and region you’re currently occupying. When finding this information is as difficult as it is, we don’t blame you if you just want the answers right now.
There are a brain-blistering 46 questions to answer, To earn one of the trophies, you’ll need to score an A on the exam, which means you’ll need to get as many answers right as possible. Thankfully the intrepid architects of the internet figured out all the correct answers so you don’t have to. Here’s every answers to the final exam in Blue Prince.
Schoolhouse Final Exam Answers
To take the final exam you’ll need to draft nine Schoolhouse rooms total — these rooms only appear if you draft one at the Outer Room through the West Gate. Learn how to permanently unlock the West Gate for a chance at drafting the Schoolhouse.
The Schoolhouse is also where you’ll find one of the four gas valves that lead to the secret underground room on the Grounds. Learn more about the four gas valves here.
The Final Exam is found after drafting nine Schoolhouse rooms in the estate. You have 30 minutes to complete the test. For getting an A or A+ you’ll earn an extremely difficult trophy. Here are all the correct answers in order.
Questions 1-10 | All Answers
- Q1: Red
- Q2: Oris
- Q3: Orange
- Q4: A Greenhouse in Corarica
- Q5: Yellow
- Q6: 0
- Q7: 24
- Q8: 11
- Q9: 4
- Q10: 1
Questions 11-20 | All Answers
- Q11: 1
- Q12: Carbon
- Q13: Neon
- Q14: Li
- Q15: Silver
- Q16: Radon
- Q17: 2
- Q18: Morning Bay
- Q19: 2
- Q20: Corarica
Questions 21-30 | All Answers
- Q21: Moutain
- Q22: Fenn Aries
- Q23: Mt. Holly, Reddington, Fenn Aries
- Q24: Hay Bale – Mug of Ale
- Q25: Jungle
- Q26: Realize
- Q27: I
- Q28: General Teskin
- Q29: Sixth Era
- Q30: Twenty-Two Years
Questions 31-40 | All Answers
- Q31: Grand City of Fenn
- Q32: Nuance
- Q33: Colossus Orinda
- Q34: 36
- Q35: 6
- Q36: 21
- Q37: 4
- Q38: 14
- Q39: 200
- Q40: Hew
Questions 41-46 | All Answers
- Q41: New Gate
- Q42: Answer B
- Q43: ULRAAJORAM
- Q44: LE
- Q45: AJINN ETT OVTREI ISSIA TREIVO
- Q46: D – 46
After answering the test questions, you’ll need to Call It A Day to see your test results. They’ll appear on the table (with your Allowance) in a letter envelope. If you earn an A / A+ on the test, you’ll earn a Trophy in the completion booklet.