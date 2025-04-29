Blue Prince: All Final Exam Answers | Schoolhouse Solutions Guide

One of the toughest challenges in Blue Prince is completing the Schoolhouse Final Exam with a passing grade. The final exam is a test waiting for you if you manage to draft nine Schoolhouse rooms in a single run — already a pretty tricky challenge. But if you manage to draft them all, you’ll be forced to take a 30 minute test where all the answers come from reading the fake history of the country and region you’re currently occupying. When finding this information is as difficult as it is, we don’t blame you if you just want the answers right now.

There are a brain-blistering 46 questions to answer, To earn one of the trophies, you’ll need to score an A on the exam, which means you’ll need to get as many answers right as possible. Thankfully the intrepid architects of the internet figured out all the correct answers so you don’t have to. Here’s every answers to the final exam in Blue Prince.

Schoolhouse Final Exam Answers

To take the final exam you’ll need to draft nine Schoolhouse rooms total — these rooms only appear if you draft one at the Outer Room through the West Gate. Learn how to permanently unlock the West Gate for a chance at drafting the Schoolhouse.

The Schoolhouse is also where you’ll find one of the four gas valves that lead to the secret underground room on the Grounds. Learn more about the four gas valves here.

The Final Exam is found after drafting nine Schoolhouse rooms in the estate. You have 30 minutes to complete the test. For getting an A or A+ you’ll earn an extremely difficult trophy. Here are all the correct answers in order.

Questions 1-10 | All Answers

Q1 : Red

: Red Q2 : Oris

: Oris Q3 : Orange

: Orange Q4 : A Greenhouse in Corarica

: A Greenhouse in Corarica Q5 : Yellow

: Yellow Q6 : 0

: 0 Q7 : 24

: 24 Q8 : 11

: 11 Q9 : 4

: 4 Q10: 1

Questions 11-20 | All Answers

Q11 : 1

: 1 Q12 : Carbon

: Carbon Q13 : Neon

: Neon Q14 : Li

: Li Q15 : Silver

: Silver Q16 : Radon

: Radon Q17 : 2

: 2 Q18 : Morning Bay

: Morning Bay Q19 : 2

: 2 Q20: Corarica

Questions 21-30 | All Answers

Q21 : Moutain

: Moutain Q22 : Fenn Aries

: Fenn Aries Q23 : Mt. Holly, Reddington, Fenn Aries

: Mt. Holly, Reddington, Fenn Aries Q24 : Hay Bale – Mug of Ale

: Hay Bale – Mug of Ale Q25 : Jungle

: Jungle Q26 : Realize

: Realize Q27 : I

: I Q28 : General Teskin

: General Teskin Q29 : Sixth Era

: Sixth Era Q30: Twenty-Two Years

Questions 31-40 | All Answers

Q31 : Grand City of Fenn

: Grand City of Fenn Q32 : Nuance

: Nuance Q33 : Colossus Orinda

: Colossus Orinda Q34 : 36

: 36 Q35 : 6

: 6 Q36 : 21

: 21 Q37 : 4

: 4 Q38 : 14

: 14 Q39 : 200

: 200 Q40: Hew

Questions 41-46 | All Answers

Q41 : New Gate

: New Gate Q42 : Answer B

: Answer B Q43 : ULRAAJORAM

: ULRAAJORAM Q44 : LE

: LE Q45 : AJINN ETT OVTREI ISSIA TREIVO

: AJINN ETT OVTREI ISSIA TREIVO Q46: D – 46

After answering the test questions, you’ll need to Call It A Day to see your test results. They’ll appear on the table (with your Allowance) in a letter envelope. If you earn an A / A+ on the test, you’ll earn a Trophy in the completion booklet.