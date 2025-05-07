Blue Prince: How To Reach the Cloister Dirt

There’s a whole lot of dirt in the Cloister in Blue Prince. The garden room with lots of doors has a statue in the center and a whole lot of mounds of dirt. Dirt is one of the most useful ways to collect Gems and Keys — if you have a Shovel, which you really should. Add the Cellar by drafting in the Outer Rooms and you’ll find even more dirt in the Cloister. The trouble is hopping over that little wall and reaching it. There’s a way to get at all that dirt, and you’ll be slapping yourself once you realize how to access it.

How To Reach the Center of the Cloister

The Cloister is a rare Green Blueprint with many doors and a statue in the center. The grassy area in the middle is normally unreachable due to small walls blocking your path, even though you’ll find visible dirt mounds in the courtyard. Dirt can be dug up with the Shovel tool.

Digging up dirt can have special benefits — the Laboratory experiments can cause special effects to trigger when you dig up junk. The Dirt Cellar causes more dirt mounds to spawn, while other green rooms cause more items to spawn more often when digging. You can also draft the Kennel and make any doors in a room unlock after digging. There are multiple ways to synergize with the Shovel, and the Cloister’s treasure trove of dig spots makes it a great draft if you can get it.

: There’s a note in the / with instructions on how to open the doors in the cloister. If you haven’t drafted these rooms yet, you may want to try — even if the Maid Room has a negative effect on your run. SOLUTION: Circle the outer pathway of the Cloister and look toward the two pillars. Move your cursor to the base of the pillars — check all four sides. One side will have two switches at the base of the pillars. Flip both switches at the wall will lower, giving you full access to the Cloister.

There’re more than just dirt mounds in the Cloister. There’s a lore note and an Allowance Token which gives you a permanent +2 gold coins to your daily allowance.

It’s also important to remember that Green Rooms are MUCH MORE LIKELY to spawn on the west and east edges of the estate map — and especially more often on the East edge. While Green Rooms have a chance of spawning anywhere, they’re almost always spawn on certain squares on the east edge of the map. If you draft on the east wall, you’ll almost always get green drafts.