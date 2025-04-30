Blue Prince: How To Remove Crates from the Tunnel | Blue Tents Guide

On the Grounds, you’ll quickly encounter a tunnel that’s completely blocked by crates. The dark tunnel is found down the path on the east side of the Grounds, and while there’s a useful item if you light up the candles, you can go even further by removing the crates entirely. Getting rid of the crates is one of the last permanent upgrades and leads to daily blue clues at your campsite if you complete every step of this overly elaborate puzzle. If you want to reach the end and solve as many puzzles as possible, here’s how to finish a few of the final steps in Blue Prince.

How To Remove The Crates | Basic Steps

Removing the crates from the dark tunnel is one of the most elaborate steps in Blue Prince and requires a whole lot of steps before you can do it. You’ll need to unlock the Blackbridge Grotto before you can complete these steps. This is an endgame activity that we recommend you only do after you’ve reached Room 46.

The dark tunnel with crates is located on the Grounds opposite the stone balcony.

There are two candles you can light with the Burning Glass to collect the Tunnel room and add it to your drafting roster permanently.

to collect the room and add it to your drafting roster permanently. To remove the crates and create a shortcut path, you must create the Satellite Dish permanent upgrade. This adds additional experiments to the Laboratory.

Once of the experiment results that is added is: Remove crate from the tunnel.

So, you’ll need to unlock the Satellite Uplink upgrade, get more Laboratory room experiments, then complete that experiment to remove the crates.

How To Create The Satellite Dish

To create the Satellite Dish permanent upgrade, you’ll need the following items:

All three Microchips .

. The Burning Glass contraption.

contraption. A Sledgehammer .

. A Shovel.

The three Microchops are located in: x1 in the Blackbridge Grotto, x1 in a vase in the Entrance Hall. Smash the left vase as you enter and the Microchip will be on the ground. The last chip is buried to the right of the small bridge over the stream in the West Gate area.

Next, go to the Apple Orchard — learn how to open the Apple Orchard permanently here — and go to the Sundial in the back. Examine the base of the Sundial and you’ll find spots you can scorch with the Burning Glass. Once scorched, turn the base spots and line up the segments with a line through the center. This unlocks the top of the sundial.

Place all three Microchips into the slots to reveal a hidden Satellite Dish from the nearby mountain. This permanent upgrade adds new experiments to the Laboratory and reveals new electronic mail on all terminals from outside sources.

How To Remove the Crates

The Laboratory now permanently gains functionality — you can now choose laboratory experiments and results from a table. You can choose 8 that will randomly appear whenever you draft a Laboratory. The Laboratory will still spawn 3 experiments and 3 results, but they’ll only appear from the 8 you select for each category.

Use Remote Terminal Access at the Laboratory Terminal to download Advanced Experiments .

at the to download . Select “ remove a crate from the tunnel ” to add it to your packet.

” to add it to your packet. Use the Laboratory Terminal Experiment menu like normal — if you’re lucky, this effect will appear.

Complete the experiment to remove the crates from the tunnel. The tunnel leads to a locked door that can be opened with any normal key. There’s a Basement Key Door here — and reaching this area unlocks the Blue Tents permanent upgrade at the Souvenir Shop. This is a room that only unlocks after reaching Room 46 for the first time.

The Blue Tents permanent upgrade causes a blue memo to appear at the camp for every Blue Room that is drafted on the 8th Rank. Blue memos are always true, so they’re the most valuable clues in the game. This upgrade costs 400 coins — so this is the best spot to break open the Piggy Bank hidden in the Chapel. Light the candles in the Chapel with the Burning Glass to reveal a piggy bank that contains all the coins you’ve donated to the church across your entire run. It’s the best possible way to stock up on lots and lots of coins.