Blue Prince: How To Solve The Laboratory Puzzle

The Laboratory is one of the most useful rooms in Blue Prince. By using the terminal, you’ll be able to activate a randomized experiment that gives you different rewards depending on your actions. You can set the experiment to give you additional coin allowance for every apple you eat, or to set your steps to 40 for every keycard door you bypass. There are a lot of different experiments that can completely change your run, but the most mysterious object in the Laboratory is the weird unpowered machine in the corner of the room.

The machine in the laboratory unlocks the fourth and final permanent upgrade room on the Grounds, and it’s one of the weirdest. This is one of the most elaborate puzzles in Blue Prince and leads to even more mysteries. Here’s how to solve the Laboratory Puzzle.

How To Power on the Laboratory Puzzle

The Laboratory room has a puzzle in one corner of the room that can’t be used normally. On the wall you’ll see a note that states the Boiler must supply power. That’s exactly what you need to do.

To power on the Laboratory puzzle, you must send power toward the Laboratory room. Look at the large power cables on the ceiling — when powered on, these cables will glow blue and allow you to use the puzzle machine.

The Boiler and Laboratory don’t need to be perfectly aligned to supply power. As long as the power from the Boiler is FACING TOWARD the Laboratory room, it will power on the device — the cables and doors don’t necessarily have to be touching in the exact right spot to work.

There is an elaborate puzzle in the boiler room. To activate, you need to turn on all three steam boilers and divert the steam to the central large boiler in the center. No other tricks or items are required — everything you need to power on the boiler is in the boiler room.

Powering On The Lab :

: Turn the valves and flip the levers so power reaches the central boiler, then use the upper-level controls to send power in different directions.

You’ll need to send power toward the Laboratory, and the Laboratory must be adjacent to the Boiler Room. The ceiling cables don’t need to literally be touching. The rooms just need to be side-by-side.

There is one way to extend power from the Boiler. Power Cables can be found in the Security room and allow you to send power to two more rooms. There may be more rooms that extend power, but Security is one we’ve found.

How To Solve the Laboratory Puzzle

The Laboratory Puzzle is a large machine with multiple numbered switches. Everything you need — all the clues — are located in the Laboratory itself, so if you read the notes nearby carefully it’s possible to solve the puzzle yourself.

Solution : Push up Lever #9 and then Lever #3 .

: Push up and then . Doing this permanently unlocks the door to the Blackbridge Grotto through a door on the exterior Grounds. This is a mysterious computer room.

To solve the puzzle yourself, look at the empty Periodical Table to the right of the puzzle. There are numbers here. Look at the complete Periodic Table in the room and match the numbers to the letters.

H=3

F=8

Ne=12

S=2

Te=9

I=11

Rn=10

Re=5

Gd=6

Pa=4

U=7

Am=1

Now, align those letters in the order of the numbers from 1 to 12.

Pu S H Th Re Eu Pa F Te Rn I Ne

“Push three up after nine.“

Follow those instructions and the puzzle is complete.

What Is The Blackbridge Grotto?

The Blackbridge Grotto is a strange room with a network terminal on the back-right wall and a spot in the center where you can plug in three microchips. One microchip is already installed, but the other two are empty.

The network terminal can be unlocked by inputting admin passwords that follow a specific syntax. You must type in the first four letters of the person’s last name, then their first name initial. The first and fifth letters must always be capitalized.

Admin Passwords:

BabbA

ThomK

MoorR

Check all the names to discover different functions. You can read e-mails for clues and discover that a secret System Administrator code was created that doesn’t follow the normal syntax. Now that’s mysterious — and the name has access to deleted e-mails. Finding all the mysteries of the Blackbridge Grotto isn’t required to reach Level 46, but it does lead to more answers on the estate.