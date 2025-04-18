Blue Prince: All Workshop Items | Contraption Crafting Guide

How to craft items and where to use them.

The Workshop is one of the most important rooms in Blue Prince. To complete the gate and access the Underground fully, you’ll need to get lucky — you need to find the right items, then pray you’ll get the Workshop room at the right time. Combining items like the Power Hammer or the Burning Glass are essential for opening permanent shortcuts — and thankfully, the effects these contraptions have are permanent. You don’t need to light candles or smash walls again if you’ve completed those steps once before.

Here’s a full list of everything you can craft in the Workshop and a few uses for the most important items.

Workshop | Crafting Recipes

Interact with the table on the Workshop to combine items and make something new. Some items require combining three things on the desk. We’ll start with the most important recipes and go further down to the rarer or non-essential recipes.

Power Hammer = Sledgehammer + Battery Pack + Broken Lever

= Sledgehammer + Battery Pack + Broken Lever Used to smash open weak walls. Many, many uses all over the estate.

Burning Glass = Metal Detector + Magnifying Glass

= Metal Detector + Magnifying Glass Can light candles or fuses. Very useful. We’ll list many of the uses we’ve found so far below.

Jack Hammer = Shovel + Battery Pack + Broken Lever

= Shovel + Battery Pack + Broken Lever Find better quality items when digging.

Dowsing Rod = Compass + Shovel

= Compass + Shovel Indicates rooms with more items while drafting.

Electro Magnet = Compass + Battery Pack

= Compass + Battery Pack Allows you to manipulate metal objects from far away or pull items toward you. You can steal metal items from the Locksmith or Commissary.

Lucky Purse = Coin Purse + Lucky Rabbit’s Foot

= Coin Purse + Lucky Rabbit’s Foot Gives double coins whenever they’re collected.

Pick Sound Amplifier = Lockpick Kit + Metal Detector

= Lockpick Kit + Metal Detector Makes the Lockpick more effective. Opens locks more often.

There are seven items you can craft total. The Power Hammer and the Burning Glass are items you can get special interactions with. Here’s a quick list of everything you can do with these items — this isn’t a complete list, but it is everything we’ve found so far.

Power Hammer | What Is It For?

The Power Hammer is used to break weak walls and has many, many uses in the house.

Used to break the weak wall on the Grounds opposite the stone balcony ledge. Leads into the Mineshaft and Basement .

on the Grounds opposite the stone balcony ledge. Leads into the Mineshaft and . Use on a weak wall in the Secret Garden room to reveal a third wheel, which can be used to reveal a secondary lever that opens a second Antechamber door.

in the room to reveal a third wheel, which can be used to reveal a secondary lever that opens a second Antechamber door. Break a wall in the Weight Lifting Room to reveal a hidden secondary lever for the Antechamber doors.

to reveal a hidden secondary lever for the Antechamber doors. Break a wall in the Greenhouse for an alternate exit door.

for an alternate exit door. Break the weak wall to the right of the chess puzzle in the Precipice area for a mysterious clue.

Can also be used to break a vase in the Entrance Hall to get a Microchip for the Blackbridge Grotto.

Burning Glass | What Is It For?

The Burning Glass has even more uses and you’ll find lots of surprises when exploring. Always look for candles you can light up.

Light the candles in the circular room in the Reservoir accessible from the Fountain / Tomb to lower stairs and unlock a shortcut through the Precipice .

accessible from the Fountain / Tomb to lower stairs and unlock a shortcut through the . Light the candles in the Tomb to reveal a hidden room near the entrance or go to the back to unlock a hidden grave site. The Diary Key is found behind the photo on the sarcophagus. You’ll find an Upgrade Kit Disc and an Allowance Token.

to reveal a hidden room near the entrance or go to the back to unlock a hidden grave site. The is found behind the photo on the sarcophagus. You’ll find an Upgrade Kit Disc and an Allowance Token. Use on the candles in the Chapel to reveal the Piggy Bank . You can permanently break the piggy bank to collect ALL the stored-up coins the Chapel has taken from you. But this can only be done ONCE .

. You can permanently break the piggy bank to collect ALL the stored-up coins the Chapel has taken from you. But this can only be done . The Grounds dark tunnel opposite the Precipice entrance. Light the two torches to find a rare Tunnel blueprint .

. Light the dynamite in the Trading Post through the West Gate. Leads to a room with +40 gold.

Those two contraptions are the most important in the game. The rest are useful, but these two contraptions create new entrances to the Underground, so you’ll need them often.