PlayStation Store Offering Massive Sale Promotion With Next Level Savings

We get it—video games are not cheap. They can be an expensive hobby, and that can mean putting some games on the side. I’m sure you have a big backlog of games you want to get around to playing. Well, if you happen to game on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then you’re in luck. A new sales promotion has started up.

PlayStation typically has a few sales going on at any given moment. Yesterday, Sony revealed that they were bringing out a new sale called Next Level Savings. Today, that sale promotion is live, and you can get some incredible games without breaking the bank. After all, with games continuing to rise in price, it’s sometimes best to pick up some of your most wanted games through sale promotions.

PlayStation Next Level Savings Promotion Highlight

The Crew Motorfest $20.99

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $23.09

Dead by Daylight $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Dragon’s Dogma 2 $39.89

Rise of the Ronin $39.89RoboCop: Rogue City $8.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $19.79

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition $19.99

Dark Souls Remastered $19.99

Persona 5 Royal $23.99

Bloodborne $9.99

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP $26.99

Demon’s Souls $29.39

Sonic Frontiers $20.99

V Rising $19.99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition $14.99

The Sinking City $24.99

XCOM 2 $14.99

That’s just a small highlight of some games you can pick up right now at a discount. With over 1,400 full games marked down, you’ll want to check out the sale page yourself. Hopefully, it has a few games worth checking out that were previously on your backlog.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to check out the games as the Next Level Savings deal promo doesn’t end until May 21, 2025. That said, we have you covered if you’re after some game discounts on other platforms like Nintendo, PC, or the Xbox Series X/S. Check our weekly video game deals sale page for discounted games you can pick up today.