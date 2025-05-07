Roblox Gets Special “Hypercar” Added To Several Games

The car industry is many things, and it’s evolved heavily over the years to become one of the most important industries in the world in many respects. One of the “things” that it absolutely is, though, is vain. Car makers don’t just want to make cars that sell. Instead, they want cars that will sell a lot and will be featured just about everywhere you can imagine. That’s why they love making car commercials or doing car shows, so that they can reveal the “latest model” of what they’re making. They even put them in games like Roblox, which is why we’re here today.

The car that we’re showing off today, as you can see in the image above, is the Pininfarina Battista, which has been featured in several video game titles before now. In a news post from Dupont Registry, the car was detailed before explaining what it was doing in a certain gaming universe:

“The Pininfarina Battista is a groundbreaking new achievement in the hypercar world, with incredible electric power, innovative and futuristic engineering, and ultra-luxury craftsmanship with stunning style. With a limited production run of only 150 examples, the ownership circle of the new Pininfarina Battista is incredibly small and exclusive, but fans across the globe are able to get a taste of the hypercar’s incredible performance through its presence in video games.”

Which brings us back to Roblox, because there isn’t just one but TWO titles in the universe that is getting this car: Vehicle Legends and Driving Vortex.

So, if you’re a fan of either of those titles, you can jump in and get your hands on this brand-new car that will have you racing around with ease and looking stylish while doing it. Isn’t that the point of many racing games? The news post further noted that the team behind the car ensured that the video game versions of them were detailed and accurate to the real car. They want fans to “feel the experience of owning one,” even if it’s incredibly unlikely that players from this universe will ever get to see one up close.

How nice of them.

Jokes aside, it is cool to see some high-end cars and car brands getting put into games like this. After all, it shows the value of the gaming universe, and how marketing to gamers could lead to buys of their brands down the road. Again, it’s available now if you want to try it out!