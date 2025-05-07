Former Roblox Developers Join New Sony Studio Team LFG

There used to be a point in time where game development teams would sprout up all over the place, and you wondered who would “splinter off” to do something else one day and what games they would make. Now, things are a bit more “contained.” Sure, there are indie teams trying to make things work, but they have a much harder road than they did in the past. As for big new teams for 1st party developers, that’s something that only happens when the right situation comes along. For PlayStation Studios, they got that situation via Team LFG, a new crew that’s joining their already robust lineup to make something new.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony made a big introduction to the new team, including announcing some of the key places that some of these devs came from, and they aren’t all what you’d expect:

“Our studio is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with team members working both on-site and remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are a team composed not just of industry veterans who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, but also industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills. We are passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds.

The “LFG” in “teamLFG” stands for “Looking For Group.” We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging.”

A bold goal, and one that will be interesting to see unfold. After all, Sony/PlayStation as a whole has had issues in recent years with trying to make certain “next-level” multiplayer titles. Let’s not forget that one of the biggest flops in 2024 was on Sony’s side of things, where they built up a certain team shooter as the “next big sci-fi franchise,” only for them to shut it down within two weeks of launch. Team LFG will have quite a challenge ahead of them, but the team seems to understand its “mission statement” and what they want to create for gamers.

“Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games. Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

So, yeah, that’s happening, and if it works out, then this crew might be the “breath of fresh air” that PlayStation Studios needs right now. If it doesn’t work out? Then they’ll have to try again.