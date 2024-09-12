MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige Camo

As the final season of MW3 is upon us, there’s plenty of new content to look forward to. Expect to jump into new maps, game modes, and to continue the camo grind with a the roll out of a new Prestige camo. To wave goodbye to MW3 and the current era of Warzone in style, you can add the Constellation’s End Prestige camo to your collection and here is how.

Following suit of other camos in the Prestige category, Constellation’s End is animated, depicting the cycle through the birth and death of a star system.

More Call of Duty guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Modern Warfare 3: All Shipment Map Variants | Season 6 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

How to unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige camo in MW3 and Warzone

The first step is to get the One Trick weapon prestige camo for a weapon of your choice which requires you to earn 150,000 weapon XP. Then, you must acquire the second prestige camo in the collection which is Molten Obsidian. This is achieved by earning an additional 200,000 XP once the One Trick camo is unlocked. Next, earn the Mercury Weapon Prestige camo for that weapon by racking up an extra 250,000 XP after obtaining Molten Obsidian.

The Constellation’s End Prestige camo can then be unlocked by earning another 300,000 XP. If you already made it up to the Mercury Weapon Prestige camo in Season 5, you can go right ahead and begin working towards the Constellation’s End Prestige camo.

It’s worth noting that weapon prestige camos can only be equipped to the weapon you unlocked them with. If you earn the camos using the STG44, for example, it won’t be applicable to all weapons in the assault rifle category, just the STG44. The incentive to grind towards this camo may not be there, however, as your cosmetics will not carry over to Black Ops 6. With that said, the camo will carry over to Warzone, but will only be usable on the MW3 weapons in which you unlocked it on.

The Constellation’s End will be available to unlock at the launch of Season 6 on September 18, 2024.