Roblox Creator Studio Now Allow Teammembers To Leave Comments For Others!

In the game development field, there is arguably no more important thing than communication. At first, that might sound quite odd. After all, you need skill and the “right team” to make a video game, right? However, if you don’t know how to communicate with one another effectively and get stuff done after receiving feedback, you’ll never get anywhere. Depending on the programs you use, there are various ways to “inform your teammates” about what’s going on, and that includes games like Roblox. They have been updating their Creator Studio system to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible, including communication between members.

To that end, in a new blog post, the Roblox team revealed that creators now have the ability to leave comments in the game’s builds so that you can jump in and do your thing, and then when another team member arrives, they’ll see the work that you’ve done:

“We’re excited to introduce commenting to your collaborative workflows in Studio with Team Create! You can now pinpoint an object in the 3D view to start a discussion with your collaborators or leave to-dos and notes. Communicate with your team, track tasks, and discuss changes directly where you create. This feature is rolling out gradually over the next few weeks, and all Studio users will have access by 05/30/25.”

Just as important, if you want a specific collaborator on your team to see what they’ve done, you can tag them in it, and they’ll be alerted that there’s something they need to check out:

“Studio Comments update in real-time, enabling you and your team to see and respond to feedback as you work. This keeps everyone on the same page without disrupting your workflow. You can also resolve comment threads once decisions are made, and keep your workspace focused and organized.”

The team states that updates to this system will be made over time, likely to add new features and streamline things even further so that creators can simply “get back to work” without having to worry about any issues, like comments getting “lost in the shuffle.”

Again, what this truly is all about is communication. You need to be able to know that your team is “picking up what you’re putting down” and that certain thoughts or ideas aren’t lost in the process. Even the tiniest thing can end up being a problem down the road if you’re not careful and that’s why comment features like this can be so important.