MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo

Activision introduced weapon prestige camos in Season 3 Reloaded as a way to revive the camo grind. They require you to accumulate a whole lot of XP, so make sure you’ve got double weapon XP tokens at the ready, especially if you want to get your hands on the Mercury camo in MW3 and Warzone.

The Mercury camo is really captivating to the eye, with polyatomic-style shards shining in a blend of deep green and purple. Just like the other camos in the weapon prestige category, Mercury is animated.

How to unlock the Mercury camo in MW3 and Warzone

To get the Mercury weapon prestige camo from scratch, choose a weapon and get it to the maximum weapon level. This can be any MW2 or MW3 weapon you have available in your Gunsmith.

First, unlock the One Trick weapon prestige camo for that weapon which requires you to earn 150,000 weapon XP. Then, you must acquire the second prestige camo in the collection which is Molten Obsidian. This is achieved by earning an additional 200,000 XP once the One Trick camo is unlocked.

Last but not least, unlock the Mercury weapon prestige camo for that weapon by racking up a further 250,000 XP after unlocking the previous two weapon prestige camos.

It’s worth noting that weapon prestige camos can only be equipped to the weapon you unlocked them with. If you earn the camo using the MCW, for example, it won’t be applicable to all weapons in the assault rifle category, just the MCW.

If you already unlocked the One Trick and Molten Obsidian camos in Season 3 and Season 4, you can begin working towards the Mercury weapon prestige camo as soon as Season 5 drops on July 24, 2024.