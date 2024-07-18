Call of Duty: Warzone – Bounty Contest Public Event Explained

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 is upon us and plenty of new content is preparing to take center stage. In Warzone in particular, fans are most looking forward to the Superstore point of interest making a return from the Verdansk days. In addition, you can expect new game modes, weapons, and a fresh Bounty Contest Public Event. If you want to prepare yourself to come face-to-face with the upcoming event, we’ve got all the details you need to know ahead of time.

Already, Warzone is home to a range of Public Events in both Resurgence and regular battle royale modes. Operators who participate in these limited-time quests can obtain valuable boosts which can help you achieve that all-important match win.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – Superstore Resurgence Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 5 | Modern Warfare 3: CoD Warrior Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Mutagen Weapon Blueprint | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get a Beta Code | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play the Beta | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 –Headshots Only Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |

You can run, but you can’t hide

The Resurgence exclusive Public Event is sure to turn up the heat. When the Bounty Contest goes live, a notification will pop up on your screen and every squad in the match will be given a Bounty Contract to complete within a given timeframe.

After eliminating your first target, the Bounty will move onto the next squad member, continuing until you’ve wiped out the whole team If you manage to go on a Bounty spree, you’ll bank yourself a whole lot of cash which you can use at Buy Stations.

With every squad having a Bounty target at the same time, you’ll not only be going hunting, but you’ll be getting hunted, too. Make sure you have your wits about you and are covering your squad’s back when the Public Event randomly begins during a match.

The Bounty Contest will be added to the Warzone Public Event rotation when Season 5 rolls out on July 24, 2024.