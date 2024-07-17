Modern Warfare 3: CoD Warrior Mode Explained

MW3 Season 5 will bring interesting game modes to fan favorite maps and one of those playlists goes by the name of CoD Warrior. It sways away from traditional combat, but the action will remain at an all-time high.

If you’re a fan of mini-games, CoD Warrior has plenty of them which you will face with one other player. It’s the first time a mode of this kind has appeared in this year’s iteration of Call of Duty.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Mutagen Weapon Blueprint | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get a Beta Code | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play the Beta | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Gunslinger | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 –Headshots Only Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |

Short, but sweet

CoD Warrior is a new game mode that puts three teams of two up against each other in a series of quickfire mini-games. There’s one point up for grabs per round and the first team to reach five points wins the game.

Rounds will last from 30 to 90 seconds, with all mini-games being weapon based with no respawns. The randomized mini-games you can expect to be faced with are the following:

Beat Up the Car! (Round Time – 60 Seconds) “Each team spawns in with Sledgehammers and a vehicle. The first team to destroy their car wins.”

“Each team spawns in with Sledgehammers and a vehicle. The first team to destroy their car wins.” Breacher Ball! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “All Operators are provided with unlimited Breacher Drones as their only armament. Survive to win.”

“All Operators are provided with unlimited Breacher Drones as their only armament. Survive to win.” Bullet Time! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Test your reflexes against extremely low velocity weapons, allowing you to better sidestep and evade enemy fire. Survive to win.”

“Test your reflexes against extremely low velocity weapons, allowing you to better sidestep and evade enemy fire. Survive to win.” Shoot! (Round Time – 30 seconds) “Spawn in a circle with every Operator wielding the powerful TYR Handgun. Draw fast and survive to win.”

“Spawn in a circle with every Operator wielding the powerful TYR Handgun. Draw fast and survive to win.” Don’t Shoot! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Listen closely. In this variant, everyone spawns in a circle with the TYR Handgun equipped. Anyone who shoots, however, will die on the spot. Survive to win.”

“Listen closely. In this variant, everyone spawns in a circle with the TYR Handgun equipped. Anyone who shoots, however, will die on the spot. Survive to win.” Drone Wars! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “All Operators spawn with Stormenders and Bomb Drones. Survive to win.”

“All Operators spawn with Stormenders and Bomb Drones. Survive to win.” Fragged! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Settle things explosively in this mini-game where all Operators are provided with unlimited Frag Grenades only.”

“Settle things explosively in this mini-game where all Operators are provided with unlimited Frag Grenades only.” The Hunt! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Operators are assigned the role of a hunter or a runner. Hunters must eliminate the runners who have no weapons to fight back.”

“Operators are assigned the role of a hunter or a runner. Hunters must eliminate the runners who have no weapons to fight back.” Knives! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Operators spawn with knives only. Survive to win.”

“Operators spawn with knives only. Survive to win.” “Meta” Loadout! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Do your best in this ironic take on the meta as Operators duke it out with poorly optimized Loadouts. Survive to win.”

“Do your best in this ironic take on the meta as Operators duke it out with poorly optimized Loadouts. Survive to win.” Miniguns for Everyone! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Prepare for brutal combat as each Operator is provided a Juggernaut suit and a minigun. Survive to win.”

“Prepare for brutal combat as each Operator is provided a Juggernaut suit and a minigun. Survive to win.” Last Ninja Standing! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Operators battle with Throwing Stars only while benefiting from increased movement speed and jump height. Survive to Win.”

“Operators battle with Throwing Stars only while benefiting from increased movement speed and jump height. Survive to Win.” Revive! (Round Time – 60 seconds) “Each team spawns with a downed Operator. The first team to locate and revive their downed teammate wins.”

“Each team spawns with a downed Operator. The first team to locate and revive their downed teammate wins.” Shocking! (Round Time – 90 seconds) “Push through the pain. In this mini-game, all Operators must battle under the permanent effects of a Shock Stick.”

“Push through the pain. In this mini-game, all Operators must battle under the permanent effects of a Shock Stick.” Turret Time! (Round Time – 90 seconds) “All Operators are provided with Stormenders and a Remote Turret. Survive to win.”

As you can see, your skills will be put to the test due to the diversity of the mini-games. The CoD Warrior mode will go live with the launch of MW3 and Warzone Season 5 on July 24, 2024.