Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Features A PlayStation Console

Easily, one of the most anticipated games in years is Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans can’t wait to get their hands on the installment. While we were initially told back at the end of 2023 that the game would arrive this year, Rockstar Games has since pushed it back. We’re now getting the game in 2026. However, today, we got a surprise trailer drop for the game, giving us another sneak peek of what’s to come.

This new trailer just dropped this morning, and if it’s anything like the first trailer, fans will continue to watch this video endlessly. There are bound to be small cameos, easter eggs, and little references for fans to pick up on. However, fans have already discovered one of the references to the Sony PlayStation brand. Did you catch this console cameo reference in the trailer?

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that a small section of the trailer highlights the PlayStation brand. During the portion of the trailer where the focus is on an advertisement to Ammu-Nation, you can spot a controller on a coffee table that looks incredibly similar to a DualShock 4 or a DualSense.

A similar shaped controller to a PlayStation console is one thing, but you can even spot a PlayStation 5-esque console in the background. You can find a vertical white console next to the television display with a blue LED light down the middle. So, while it’s not heavily branded as a PlayStation 5, it’s a small nod to the video game platform.

That said, even the footage for the trailer was captured from the PlayStation 5. This was highlighted right at the end of the trailer. Of course, even though Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to the PlayStation 5 on May 26, 2026, you’ll also find it available for the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, outside of the trailer drop, Rockstar Games did highlight a few characters we’ll be meeting when we step back into Vice City next year.