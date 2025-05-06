Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Is Now Live

Easily, one of the most anticipated games of 2025, Grand Theft Auto VI, was recently announced to be pushed out of the calendar year. It’s now slated to hit the market next year. It’s a big bummer for some fans, but others might be more than fine with it. After all, we want a solid gameplay experience right out of the gate, and Rockstar Games wants the same. So if pushing it back means getting a better experience when it does release, then I’m all for that.

Fortunately, we’re not leaving the 2025 calendar year without new marketing material. Rockstar Games has randomly dropped a new trailer for this upcoming installment. With no warning, fans are waking up today to witness a new look at Vice City along with our protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

The video trailer description even includes a small snippet of information. Rockstar Games noted that the duo is caught up in a score that went wrong. However, they now find themselves in the middle of a big conspiracy. You can check out the official full description below.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The footage released is more cinematic of the characters and environments, so we’re still left without gameplay. It’s worth pointing out that Rockstar Games noted that this footage was captured on the PlayStation 5. With the game now slated to release in May 2026, we might get more trailers and even gameplay before 2025 wraps up.

So again, for now, check out the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI below. It’s always possible that we will see another delay pop up to push GTA 6 back. However, as it stands right now, the developers are expecting to get this game out on May 26, 2026. When it does launch into the marketplace, you can pick up a copy for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.