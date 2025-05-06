New Grand Theft Auto VI Character Details Revealed

Rockstar Games might have pushed back the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI into 2026, but it wasn’t leaving 2025 without something for gamers. Today, we had the surprise drop of the second trailer for GTA 6. Since the end of 2023, fans have been left with just one trailer for the game and no indication as to when we would get our next glimpse.

While fans are getting a new trailer to focus on and tie over until the game’s release, Rockstar Games wasn’t done there. Instead, they also highlighted a few characters we’ll be meeting in Vice City this time around. If you check out the official Rockstar Games website, you’ll get a small snippet of information for a few characters. We’ll include those descriptions below.

Jason Duval

Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.

Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia Caminos

Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.

More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.

Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes.

Cal Hampton

Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open.

Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.

Boobie Ike

Boobie is a local Vice City legend — and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio — Boobie’s all smiles until it’s time to talk business.

Boobie might seem like he’s just out for himself, but it’s his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre’Quan for Only Raw Records that he’s most invested in — now they just need a hit.

Dre’Quan Priest

Dre’Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster. Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal.

Now that he’s signed the Real Dimez, Dre’Quan’s days of booking acts into Boobie’s strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene.

Bae-Luxe and Roxy

Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school — girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence.

An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they’re signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice.

Raul Bautista

Confidence, charm, and cunning — Raul’s a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards.

Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.

Brian Heder

Brian’s a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.

Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.

If you missed out on the newest trailer that dropped today, it can be viewed below. Meanwhile, players can expect Grand Theft Auto VI to launch on May 26, 2026. When it does drop, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.