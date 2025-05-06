Battlefield Devs Wants More Soldiers On The Frontlines To Beta Test The Game

Battlefield is soon going to see another installment land in the marketplace. While some of the past few installments might have fallen flat for players, this next installment looks to bring a big revival. One of the ways the developers are banking on a successful launch is by introducing Battlefield Labs.

If you don’t recall, we got official word of Battlefield Labs back in February of this year. This was set up to be a beta test for developers to get direct feedback from players. Rather than working on the game installment and launching it into the marketplace, developers are getting crucial feedback beforehand. Sure, we’ll be losing out on some surprises, but at least fans are getting to help craft this game installment into something they genuinely want to play.

Taking it to X, the developers updated fans on their progress. For instance, with the number of players who have gained access so far, the developers validated three areas. For starters, they established a solid foundation for smooth, low-latency, and higher-performance gunplay. They also found the right balance of movement speed when it came to crouch spring, combat rolling, and vaulting. Finally, they validated their move to bring a fun and tactical gameplay experience regarding environmental destruction.

It’s not over just yet. Testing is still underway, and developers want to ramp things up even more. They have confirmed that throughout the month of May, there will be even more invites going out to players in Europe, North America, and select areas within Asia. During this time, players will get to test out new content while also gaining feedback for further tweaks to balancing weapon archetypes, damage values, and movement.

So, if you are interested in trying out the game and giving feedback, you can continue signing up for a beta invite. This doesn’t mean you’ll automatically gain access, but you can at least join the pool of potential participants.