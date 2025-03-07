Battlefield Labs Playtest Footage Leaks Online

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the first playtest of Battlefield Labs has quickly flooded the web. If you didn’t already know, the first playtest for the upcoming Battlefield game was held today. Those who were selected were given the ability to play the game for about two hours. But despite the test being supposed to be kept away from the public, participants were streaming and sharing footage online.

Thanks to Reddit and YouTube, we’re finding footage and images of the game. We’re not surprised, as some players would likely be sharing content regardless. Of course, you might soon find some of this footage and images scrapped off the web once EA gets its eyes on it. So, while we have the sources linked above, you might not see the footage and screenshots online for long.

Regardless, this is a test of the game, so you can see some bugs and issues as players play it. Still, it’s all an effort to ensure developers release a solid game. We can fill you in if you’re completely unaware of Battlefield Labs.

It was unveiled that developers would hold multiple tests for players through what they are calling Battlefield Labs. Players would get access to the game and spend time in various areas of it. That would give developers the ability to carefully craft the game for a solid release into the marketplace instead of having to make adjustments for the game post-launch.

This was just the game’s first playtest, so you can expect plenty of other tests between now and the game’s eventual release. That said, hopefully, we’re in store for a fantastic game, as plenty of talented folks are working through this installment. We know that DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect are actively developing this title. With that many developers working on the game and having direct player feedback should, in turn, bring out a thrilling gameplay experience. At least, that’s the hope!

At any rate, if you have yet to sign up for the Battlefield Labs, you can still do so. All you need to do is go to the Battlefield Labs page and complete the form. That won’t guarantee your spot in a future test, but it will at least put you in a pool of other players interested in trying the game out.