Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play the Beta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates have been announced and it isn’t long until players can experience new maps, the debut of omnimovement, and so much more. If you want to know how to play the Black Ops 6 beta, we’ve got all the details you need.

The beta will be spread across two weekends and this year, the beta goes live on all platforms at the same time. Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, platform exclusivity, specifically on PlayStation is something of the past (at least for now.)

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Gunslinger | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 –Headshots Only Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Fallout Skins and Cosmetics | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |

How to play the Black Ops 6 beta

The Black Ops 6 Early Access beta will begin on August 30 and last until September 4. Those who pre-order Black Ops 6 will receive a beta code which is used to enter the Early Access beta period. Game Pass subscribers will also be able to join in with the Early Access beta action.

In addition, players who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition will be able to play as any of the four Operators from the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (Park, Adler, Brutus, or Klaus.) That’s not all, as you’ll be able to try out any of the five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection. These are the Jackal PDW, LR 7.62, Marine SP, Ames 85, and Combat Knife which are part of the Vault Edition pre-order bonuses.

The second beta weekend will see the launch of the Open Beta, allowing all players to see what Black Ops 6 has to offer. The Open Beta will run from September 6 to September 9. No pre-order or beta code is required here, simply download the Open Beta on your chosen platform.

The Call of Duty Next event will take place just two days before the Early Access beta, providing fans with a multiplayer deep dive. That way, you can get clued up on the ins and outs of the beta before it hits Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.