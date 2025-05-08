Mafia: The Old Country Price Tag Might Pleasantly Surprise You

Mafia fans are waiting to get their hands on the next installment. It’s been a while since we had the last mainline installment with Mafia III. However, now we know that August will see Mafia: The Old Country release into the marketplace. Best of all, in a time where we’re all looking at what games might soon demand that $80 price tag, this game aims to launch well under it.

Video games can be expensive, so we’re always interested in finding a good deal. We even have a dedicated page highlighting some of the best sale promotions within the week. So, if you were a bit concerned about what Mafia: The Old Country will run you, we’re glad to say the standard game version is set to be $49.99. That might be a more than welcome entry price for some gamers for this game.

This announcement came from the official 2K website, which highlighted the editions set to arrive for the game. Again, $49.99 is for the standard version of Mafia: The Old Country across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. That said, a Deluxe Edition is coming out as well, which will cost you a little more. We’ll break down the Deluxe Edition of the game below.

Mafia: The Old Country Deluxe Edition $59.99

Padrino Pack “Lupara Speciale” Shotgun “Vendetti Speciale” Pistol “Immortale” Charm “Padrino” Outfit “Stiletto Speciale” Knife “Eckhart Speciale” Limousine “Cosimo” Horse and Accessories.

Gatto Nero Pack “Bodeo Nero” Pistol “Velocità” Charm “Gatto Nero” Racing Outfit “Carozella Nero” Race Car

Digital Original Score

Digital Artbook

If you missed it, we got a brand-new trailer earlier today. This footage gave us a better overview of the game’s gameplay mechanics, which include everything from stealth to gunplay to racing. You’ll find the latest gameplay trailer in the video embedded below.

Meanwhile, you can mark your calendars. Currently, Mafia: The Old Country is set to release on August 8, 2025. You’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does launch.