MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh

A Conversion Kit has dropped in MW3 and Warzone for the KV Enforcer known as the JAK Volkh and it adds various benefits to the Marksman Rifle.

To unlock the aftermarket part, you must complete any of the five Week 6 challenges listed, below. The quests can be completed in either multiplayer, MWZ, and battle royale modes, or a mix of the three.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: All Retro Warfare Event Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Headshots Only Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Havoc Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: Fallout Vault Dwellers Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Fallout Skins and Cosmetics | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |

How to unlock the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode

Get 15 Operator kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle using 5 attachments

Get 3 Operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 3 Operator longshot double kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 25 Operator kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 12 Operator kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire Mode

Get 3 Operator quickscope kills in one life 3 times with a Recommended Sniper or Marksman Rifle

Zombies

Get 150 kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode

Get 75 kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle using 5 attachments

Get 12 kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 200 kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle while using 5 attachments

Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 60 kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire Mode

Get 10 quickscope kills in one life 20 times with a Recommended Sniper or Marksman Rifle

How to unlock the JAK Volkh in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, get 5 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

Another aftermarket part will roll out on July 10, 2024.