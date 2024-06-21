MW3 and Warzone: Fallout Vault Dwellers Event Rewards

The Fallout series of games saw a huge resurgence in popularity due to the success of Amazon’s Fallout TV show. As a result, various Fallout games have received updates, while other titles are releasing crossovers with the franchise. MW3 and Warzone is the latest game to join the Fallout hype with a Vault Dwellers event.

As part of the event, you can add Fallout-themed cosmetics to your inventory by simply playing your favorite maps and modes. There are a total of ten free items up for grabs ranging from weapon stickers, XP tokens, and the ultimate reward, a weapon camo.

When Call of Duty meets Fallout

Here are all the rewards that feature in the Vault Dwellers event, as well as how much XP you need to earn to unlock them.

Slocum’s Joe Weapon Sticker – 10,000 XP

Double XP Token – 20,500 XP

New California Republic Large Decal – 37,200 XP

Double Weapon XP Token – 55,000 XP

Nuka-Cola Charm – 78,000 XP

Battle Pass Tier Skip – 105,000 XP

Nuka-Cola Caps Emblem – 140,000 XP

Everyone Disliked That Calling Card – 180,500 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token – 200,000 XP

Nuka-Cola Quantum Weapon Camo – 225,000 XP

If you want to earn bonus XP towards the event, you can equip an Operator from the The Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle. This is a paid bundle which is acquired through the in-game store using Call of Duty points. Using any member of Task Force 141 with the Fallout skin will award you an extra 2,500 XP after every match.

However, this is not required to pick up all the goodies that are tied to this event. No matter what mode you play, you should bank yourself a decent amount of XP for playing the objective and eliminating your opponents along the way.

The Fallout: Vault Dwellers event in MW3 and Warzone will only be around for a limited-time, ending on June 26, 2024.