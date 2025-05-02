Roblox Grow A Garden Plant Moving Guide

Why do people have gardens? That might sound like an odd question to have, but the answers vary from person to person. For some, it’s a simple way to “decorate” their homes. Or, they might use plants to grow fruit that they can harvest themselves instead of having to go to the store to get them. Some people just like plants and want to “spruce up the place” by growing them. There are truly no wrong answers, and that’s why games like Roblox Grow A Garden exist. After all, not everyone has a “green thumb,” so being able to do it digitally without fail is rather nice.

Once you dive into the game, you might start planting your garden a certain way and then realize, “Oh, I need to change things up,” for one reason or another. The question becomes, “How do you do that?” Thankfully, our guide is here to help with that.

How To Move Plants In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that it actually is a rather simple thing, so long as you have the right item. That item in question is the Trowel. To get this item, you only need to go to the Gear Shop, talk to the NPC in charge, and then look at the equipment that they’re selling and buy the Trowel.

There are a couple of catches, though, that you need to know about the Trowel. Specifically, while it’ll always be in the shop should you want it, it’s an expensive item. We’re talking 100,000 just to buy the thing. So, if you’ve been growing your garden for fun and not for profit, you might want to change tactics a bit so you can bring home the bacon, er, coin, and then buy the Trowel.

The other catch is that, like other items in the game, such as the Lightning Rod, it’s not an item that you can use endlessly. That would be too easy, and these kinds of games don’t like that kind of “freedom.” Just saying.

In this case, the Trowel can only be used five times before it breaks, and you have to get another one. Thus, if you’re hoping to do a massive overhaul of your garden, you’ll need to stock up on money and then on Trowels. However, once you have them, it’s really easy to use the Trowel to pick up the plant you want and then move it to the plot you think it’s better suited for.