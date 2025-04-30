Roblox Grow A Garden Lightning Rod Guide

The point of a game like Roblox Grow A Garden is simple: you grow your garden, and you make the maximum amount of money off of it. Like any garden, though, there are many paths you can take to get the result that you desire. For example, as we noted in a previous guide, you can take the basic route and attempt to just grow the standard crops that you can buy from the store and then simply work the land to get as many of them to grow as possible. The other way you can truly “cash in” is to incite the growth of “mutations.”

These are variant versions of crops that can be sold for more cash, but they happen very rarely. That being said, that doesn’t mean you can’t “expedite” the process, like getting a lightning rod and letting it help your plants get struck. If you’re confused, don’t worry; our guide is here to help!

Getting & Using A Lightning Rod In Roblox Grow A Garden

The point of the lightning rod is simple. You plant it out near your crops, and when a thunderstorm hits, lightning will strike it and the surrounding plants. Why do you want that? “Shocked” plants are a mutation that sells for quite a bit of change. It’s just so rare that thunderstorms happen and lightning naturally strikes your crops that you can’t simply rely on it to happen “without assistance.”

The lightning rod can only be found in the Gear Shop. However, there’s a key element that will keep you on your toes. It’s not there naturally. It’s not there every time you go to the shop. The shop’s stock constantly resets, and you’ll be alerted to it in the game. Whenever that happens, you’ll need to go to the shop and see if the lightning rod is there.

Another catch is that the lightning rod costs a million dollars! So, you’ll not only need to keep your eyes peeled for it, but you’ll need to hope that you have enough money to get it once you find it.

Once you get that amount and see it in the store, all you have to do is buy it and then place it wherever you want in your garden. Naturally, you’ll want it near crops that’ll give you the most value for the “Shocked” mutation, which, if you don’t recall, increases the crop value 100-fold!

That being said, the rod will be destroyed after three lightning strikes, so be ready for that.