Roblox Team Adding New Camera Control Features In Creator Studio

There are certain elements to video games that can go “under the radar,” if you will, and be almost undetectable…until it somehow goes haywire, and then you say, “Great, I’m going to have to deal with this the rest of the game, now aren’t I?” One such issue can be that of camera controls. It seems like such a little thing in a video game at first, but when you have a “janky camera,” or one that can be really hard to control, it’s really noticeable, and it definitely hampers your experience in the game. For creators in Roblox, they have the ability to do various things with cameras to help deliver unique experiences for players.

However, as noted in a new blog post, the dev team has been updating the camera controls beta that’s been going on for a while, and they’ve used player feedback to allow for more refined controls:

“We’re excited to share updates to the Studio Camera Controls beta, including new options and controls that improve editing workflows and add even more flexibility. We hope you give these changes a shot – we want to make sure we get it right.”

It’s always nice to see a dev team listen to players and attempt to make things even better. So, the question is, what did they add/improve? One of the key things they did was add a “lock” feature:

“We’ve added a “Lock” button next to the camera speed slider – when enabled, no matter what your shortcut is, scrolling will not change the speed and will zoom in/out instead. This means that even with the shortcut enabled, there is always a path to quickly revert back to legacy scroll wheel behavior.”

Another key addition is the new “modes of movement” for the camera. Each one is special, and it’ll allow you to have slower, faster, or more precise movements based on what you want to do in the game itself. All of which could be a big boon for creators who want to push things in their titles.

The Roblox team was also clear that it wasn’t done with these features and has more coming:

“We have some additional improvements in the works, like decoupling the camera speed slider from the view selector and improving the slider’s interaction mechanics (like being able to click and type in a speed). Stay tuned!”

So, for those who have been hoping for improvements to the camera, you’re in luck, and you’ll be able to do more now and in the future.