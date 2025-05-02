Is Roblox Changing The “Friends” Moniker To “Connections?”

When you’re playing certain kinds of online gaming titles, you sometimes have an option to set up a “friends list” to know when your “crew” is online, what they’re playing, and if they’re available to come have fun with you. After all, why just play by yourself when you can play with your friends, right? In the case of Roblox, the dev team has wanted to make this universe a place where you can not only play with your friends, but make new friends while you play, thus adding to your “friend base.” However, some people have noticed that the dev team might be changing how we view our “friends” in the literal sense.

As you’ll see below, some gamers have noticed that Roblox changed the name of the “Friends” category to “Connections.” To be clear, this isn’t a widespread change as of yet, but it’s one that is curious in all the ways that matter. After all, why would they do this “behind the scenes” if they weren’t thinking about doing this for real across the entire game?

Roblox is working on renaming friends to "Connections." pic.twitter.com/f19rsRO5GT — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) April 30, 2025

The next question that gamers have had upon hearing about this is, “Why are they doing this at all?” That’s a very fair question, as it appears to be a rather random alteration compared to some of the other updates the team has been doing lately.

Perhaps the easiest answer is to give itself a bit of “leeway” with certain things that have been going on in the game recently. Mainly, there have been many lawsuits and callouts of the game and its dev team over how easy it is for someone to make the “wrong kind of friend” and be exploited by them. We won’t go into details, but in 2025 alone, there have been several lawsuits and even subpoenas filed against the game and its team for failing to maintain child safety, even though kids under 13 make up 40% of its user base.

So, by changing things from “Friends” to “Connections,” perhaps the team feels this may help “explain away” some of what happens. If that is their mindset, that would be rude, to put it lightly. While some gamers are curious about this, many don’t think it’ll become a widespread change, as it would be confusing to some and just plain weird to others.

It’s truly hard to say what’s going on here, but it’s something we might just have to wait and see to tell if it comes to life or gets brushed aside as a “bad idea.”