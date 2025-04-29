Karate Kid Legends Getting Unique Collaboration With Roblox

Many are wondering what the fate of movie theaters will be due to the “diminishing returns” of certain films that used to dominate the box office over the last decade, as well as those that race from theaters to digital and streaming platforms, should something go wrong. This is particularly worrisome for films that aren’t “the biggest around” but have the quality to do well at the box office. Karate Kid Legends is one such film. It’s the continuation of the legendary franchise, bringing together the “two branches” of its lore into one film, and to ensure that it gets a lot of attention from younger viewers, the crew is going to Roblox for help.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has teamed up with the group called GameFam to make “Karate Kid Simulator.”

It “will immerse players in the world of Karate Kid Legends, training alongside iconic characters like Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han in recognizable scenes from the new movie, including the streets of New York, the rooftop dojo and Victory Pizza. Players will learn karate moves, honing their skills to compete against other players. Through engaging and impactful moves, players will master their craft, leveling up to battle against other masters and complete weekly Karate Kid Legends quests.”

The game will drop on May 2nd, which is important because the movie arrives on May 30th. Thus, you can tell that the team is attempting to “use its time wisely” so that it can bring in as many players as possible and get them excited for the new movie.

Whether this promotional method works is up in the air, but the attempt is important because the film has the makings of success, especially given the recent success with the Netflix spinoff series that recently ended.

The film itself focuses on a new “Karate Kid” named Li, who moves from China to New York after a family tragedy. He soon makes the choice to enter a karate tournament to face down an imposing rival, and his teacher, Mr. Han, played by the legendary Jackie Chan, knows that his own skills won’t be enough to make Li the victor. So, he goes to California to rope in Daniel LaRusso to help Li become even better in martial arts.

As the film teased in its trailer, this is bringing together the multiple parts of this universe. Or, in other words, “two branches, one tree.” You can expect plenty of martial arts action when the film arrives on May 30th.