Why Did Roblox Change The Color Of Its Logo?

You know it’s a “slow news day” when people start talking about color schemes for logos over just about anything else that’s going on in the gaming world. Yet, here we are. As we reported previously, Roblox has changed its logo color scheme in certain places to a brighter blue color. It went a bit unnoticed at first, but now, everyone’s noticing it, and they’re wanting answers about what the change “really means.” Could it simply be a “color swap” and nothing more? Is it a “big business move” to symbolize change? Is this a case of “subliminal messaging” trying to get us to spend more in the game as a whole???

…well, we technically can’t rule out any of that, as the company itself hasn’t commented on why it did that. Then, there are publications like The Sun, which did a massive “breakdown” of the logo’s color change and what “it may mean.” For example, it pointed out that there are many other brands that have blue in their coloring, and it may be trying to piggyback on that. It is true that sites like Facebook, Twitter, Blue Sky, and others use the blue color because it’s one that many people like. The company is obviously trying to appeal to as many people as possible, so if a simple color change helps bring more people to the table, why not try that?

The Sun also mentioned that the color blue makes people “feel a certain way” and that Roblox could be trying to use that to lure more people in. That’s the “subliminal messaging” that we mentioned earlier. It’s not exactly devious, and it’s hardly the first company to do such a thing, but it does make you wonder how the company really “feels about its customer base” that it would try to “manipulate them” via color schemes.

Something you can’t deny, though, is that this could be a simple color change. There are plenty of companies in the gaming space and beyond who have altered both their logos and their color schemes over the years to make themselves seem “fresh” or to help promote a new addition to the company lineup. Publishers such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony have all done this and will likely continue to do it.

In the end, we really can’t say why the color swap was done on the logo. Maybe they felt it was “time for a change,” or maybe there was “something more to it.” We honestly don’t know.