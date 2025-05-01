Roblox Sees Massive Spike In Daily User Base During First Three Months Of 2025

For any online title whose player base is required to be on the game often for it to be successful, the dev team’s goal is to increase its player base as much as it can within each “quarter” of the year so that true expansion can happen. For the team at Roblox, this has arguably never been an issue. If you’ve been reading our recent articles, you’ll know that we repeatedly say that the online game has 85 million daily users. That’s a worldwide number based on the earnings reports that the company reports. A new report in that vein has just arrived, and it shows that the number is actually a bit higher than that.

According to Bloomberg, Roblox averaged over 97 million daily users in the first three months of 2025. That’s a big jump, and it was actually quite a bit higher than many in the industry were predicting before the report came out. Some might point to events like “The Hunt: Mega Edition” for a big surge in the numbers, but that didn’t cover the entire three-month span. In fact, it was pretty much solely within the month of March, so that wouldn’t explain the full surge.

More than likely, it’s because the dev team has been doing its best to try and bring in new players via various initiatives, including improving the game’s systems in multiple ways. Plus, it’s been trying to use multiple real-world brands and companies to show people that “everyone gets involved with the game.

As you might expect, Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki had something to say about this success:

“Investments in the virtual economy and search and discovery are driving growth in platform monetization, bookings, and creator earnings. During the quarter, Roblox creators earned a record $281.6 million and over the past 12 months, more than 100 Roblox developers earned over $1 million. As a whole, the community is on pace to exceed $1 billion of earnings for the full year.”

While that may sound impressive, a more recent report noted that those numbers are a bit skewed when you compare them to the vast number of creators who DON’T make a dime on the game. Yet, it’s clear that many are still playing the game and creating within the game, regardless.

The dev team has laid out roadmaps for the future, and they want nothing more than to keep this expansion going. Whether the daily user numbers hold remains to be seen.