Modern Warfare 3: What are Playlist Modifiers? | Season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 is live and that means there’s a plethora of newly released content to dive into. A couple of weapons have been added to the mix, along with an updated battle pass, and an array of new game modes. The update has brought Playlist Modifiers to existing Modern Warfare 3 modes and we’ve got all the details on how they’ll shake up your match.

There are a total of four modifiers which predominantly relate to killstreaks. Whether that allows you to rack up more streaks or earn them faster, you’re sure to unleash chaos on the lobby.

Every Playlist Modifier in Modern Warfare 3

Here are all the variants you can expect to encounter throughout the season.

Looping Killstreaks: Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life.

Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life. Earning Killstreaks: You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak.

You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak. Killstreak Cache: When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress!

When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress! Critical Countdown Event Items: During the forthcoming Critical Countdown Event, expect enemies to drop in-game items that can be collected to progress the event quicker.

There will be playlist updates that show one or more gameplay modifiers are active. They can be present in any multiplayer mode, so make sure you have strong loadouts that are ready to take on anything that the battlefield has to throw at you.

Those are all the Playlist Modifiers you’ll come across at the beginning of Season 4. Who knows, if they’re a success, perhaps Sledgehammer Games will be incentivized to implement more twists.