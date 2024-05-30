Hogwarts Legecy Is Adding A Brand New Photo Feature

Hogwarts Legacy has many features in their video games that players adore, like being able to to catch different types of beasts which can be found out in the world itself. The game is set to be receiving a brand new update this summer after a tweet was shared online underlining all that players could expect from said update. One of the big notable features was a brand new photo mode.

No Revelio needed here! We’re sharing all of the details around our upcoming summer update. Get ready to dive back into the magic of #HogwartsLegacy on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/85SkKQK8ii — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 30, 2024

The new photo mode is one that seems like it be a big feature to be added to the game, as not only does it just allow players to snap a picture from inside the game, but also gives tons of options from the screenshot we see shared in the promo picture as well.

In the screenshot taken of the photo mode in the game, it has many different options that players can use to capture the best photo whether that be giving it a tilt one way or another, changing the depth of field, the focus distance or focus amount, as well as contrast settings as well, and character poses.

All of these settings make it super easy to take the perfect in-game capture that can have a frame on it and the Hogwarts Legacy logo on the screen, making it one of the newest and perfect additions to the game overall.

The brand new update is set to roll out on June 6, being covered the summer update for the game. Hogwarts Legacy is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.