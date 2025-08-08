Fans Get a Closer Look At Ninja Gaiden 4

Ninja Gaiden 4 is slated for release on the 21st of October 2025. Ahead of the games upcoming release Xbox take a closer look at what’s next in the Ninja Gaiden series.

Xbox shared this deep dive over on the Xbox Wire. The Xbox team took a closer look at the first three chapters of Ninja Gaiden 4 while also interviewing the game’s director and producer Yuji Nakao.

Yuji Nakao elaborated on some of the game’s mechanics, new weapons and new features like instant weapon switching. Ryu Hayabusa has mastered the True Dragon Gleam and Nakao discussed that too. The game reportedly takes its immersive efforts to a new level. Touching further on that Yuji Nakao spoke at length on the game’s direction and various design elements. The team have taken a new approach to level design in an effort to better reflect various aspects of the world and character development.

Environment traversal has also seen the addition of new elements. The rail action mechanic adds to the fast paced action and traversal fans love. It seems that great care has been taken to preserve the core elements the franchise is known for.

Boss battles haven’t been neglected either, from linear to chaotic battles Nakao discusses the design philosophy behind their new key foes.

Finally, Yuji Nakao discussed some of the new weapons. He so also discussed how they’ll affect gameplay when combined with the new instant weapon switching mechanism. The final cherry on top was a closer look at Ryu Hayabusa’s Gleam Form.

These are just a few key takeaways from the interview with Yuji Nakao, to find out more about the upcoming Ninja Gaiden 4 click here. This isn’t the first Ninja Gaiden game we’ve covered either, to find out more click here.