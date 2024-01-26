Hogwarts Legacy Drops Exclusive Content With DLC Planned

Hogwarts Legacy was released last year, and while we are nearing its official one-year mark since its release, the developers over at Avalanche Software have something cooking up. If you haven’t touched Hogwarts Legacy since its release, you might soon have a reason to toss the game back on. Today, the developers have revealed that the once-exclusive content set aside for just PlayStation players will soon be released for everyone. But beyond that, it looks like the developers have something else planned for players to enjoy.

Taking to the Hogwarts Legacy X social media account, the developers revealed that the PlayStation-exclusive content will be made available for other platforms later this summer. So you will still have some time to wait before the content is readily available. For those unaware, PlayStation players had a unique quest to go through. So now you’ll soon get to enjoy the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest if you were stuck playing this game on other platforms. But even PlayStation players will have something to look forward to with Hogwarts Legacy.

As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game. Stay tuned in the… — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 26, 2024

It turns out that there are some additional updates and features set to be released for the game. Just what these updates and features are remains a mystery. Some fans are hopeful that this could lead to a full DLC expansion that will add another chapter to the game. Others have expressed their desire to see Quidditch finally added to the gameplay experience. But again, we are simply guessing and speculating right now as more details will come out in the coming months.

At the very least, it looks like the developers are not quite ready to close the book on their Hogwarts Legacy title. While we wait to see if a new sequel installment is released, we’ll hopefully have a few reasons to hop back into the first game that will tie us over. For those of you who have yet to enjoy this game, Hogwarts Legacy is an action-adventure title set well before the events of the Harry Potter storyline.

Players are taking the role of late-arrival students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Finding yourself with a unique ability to see ancient magic, players will embark on a grand adventure that will fight to keep magic safe from a new sinister force. Currently, the game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. You can also check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the game in the video we have embedded below.