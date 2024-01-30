Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Defeat Vahram (First Fight)

You may not have expected to have to fight Vahram so early on in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown but here we are anyway.

Considering how the plot of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown unfolds, you might be surprised to be fighting Vahram this early on in the game. Naturally, this isn’t the final battle with the game’s central antagonist, but it is a challenging one nonetheless. That’s why we’re going to give you all of the tips and tricks you need to come out on top with this traitor and put him down for the count.

How to Complete the First Vahram Fight in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The start of the battle is the easiest part, as you’ll have some backup from a second Sargon. However, that changes pretty quickly as the spare Sargon is quickly knocked out. This is where the real challenge begins. You’ll want to be really careful here, as Vahram has the time powers that you’re used to possessing in many of the previous Prince of Persia games.

For instance, he can create a bubble around himself that slows down your movements if you’re caught in it, allowing him to gain a significant advantage. While Vahram’s rewind ability may seem like a threat, that’s less important, as it mainly seems to be a nod to previous games, and, as such, it’s unavoidable.

Vahram moves incredibly fast in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, so you’ll have to watch for his attacks and get ahead of him. He will do a series of back-to-back vertical swinging attacks that you can avoid by jumping and dodging. The same goes for his infinite slash technique, though this one is much trickier.

As you may have guessed, what you need to do for this tough attack is make sure that Sargon is in a zone outside of the blade slashes when Vahram makes them hit. It’s roughly a two-second window, but it will probably take you a few tries to get the timing down enough to avoid it. Don’t forget to make copies of yourself and warp back if you’re really struggling with this.

This is pivotal because, like with Orod and Menolias, this attack will see you hit with a follow-up barrage. You’ll also want to keep in mind that Aethra Surges do a surprising amount of damage on Vahram. Of course, you may be struggling to build them up in this fight, but by chance, you likely have an amulet that will allow you to build up Aethra even when you’re taking damage.

There are a couple of other attacks that Vahram uses, but they’re unlikely to give you too much trouble. We’ve included a video above to show you how we overcame them. If you’re still struggling, give it a watch or two, and it should help you to make sure you crush this first fight with Vahram with health potions to spare.