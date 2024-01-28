Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Complete the Optional Blade Puzzle

The blade puzzle you run into around the midway point of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a real doozy. Here's how to complete it.

As you make your way through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll find that there are plenty of platforming sections that will test your mettle as a player. However, there’s one challenge in particular that will have you banging your head against the wall. It involves a room off to the side from the elevator at the Haven, and you must make it through two minutes of perfect jumps, dashes, and other skills in order to complete it and get a new skin for Sargon.

How to Beat the Blade Challenge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

First off, you’ll need to jump over two blades that come from the left. Next, head to the top right corner and jump-dash over the three blades coming from the right. The third screen will have four blades rotating around the arena, but they can all be dodged with a jump-dash in the middle. Now, move to the bottom right corner and just wait there for the next eight blades to come and go.

Here’s where it starts to get tricky. Make a clone of yourself to the left and wait for the blades to pass it before warping back. Now, do the same thing, but you want to leave your clone about three-quarters of the room’s height, as the blades are coming from the ceiling. Repeat this process as the blades come from the right-hand side and finally from the floor.

From here, you’ll need to get pretty adept at swapping realities. You’ll need to switch and jump three sets of blades in the middle; then, you’ll need to go high, low, and high for the next set. It gets trickier here, as you need to jump over two before swapping realities and jumping over the third. Now, you’ll be getting more like that and the occasional one that requires you to create a copy and warp back to it.

The final section involves sets of blades coming down from the ceiling with one opening that you can escape through by swapping realities. There are 12 sets of these, and they can all be completed using a combination of running, dashing, and reality swapping. If you’re still struggling, we can help. You can pause at any time during the challenge. This means that you can just keep spamming the pause button while watching the video above to see what’s coming next and how we overcame it.