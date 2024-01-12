Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Download Sizes Revealed

Fans likely did not expect that this would be one of the first major titles of 2024.

We now know the download sizes for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

As shared by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, this is the download sizes and other information for the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 :

PS4 : 14.794 GB

PS5 : 21.495 GB

Version : 1.01/1.000.001

– 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($𝟰𝟵.𝟵𝟵):

Pre-Load : Jan 16, Midnight

Release : Jan 18, Midnight

– 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝘂𝘅𝗲 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($𝟱𝟵.𝟵𝟵)

Pre-Load : Jan 13, Midnight

Release : Jan 15, Midnight

The Xbox Store listing for the same game indicates it is a 24.67 GB download. It also has Smart Delivery enabled, so you will benefit from always having the latest version of the game, tied to your account. For example, if you play it now on your Xbox One, and get an Xbox Series X down the line, you automatically get the Xbox Series X version.

On Nintendo Switch, it is listed with a modest 6.4 GB download size. Finally, on Epic Game Store, it is listed as a 30 GB download.

Whichever platform you choose, you may not have expected the good press that the title is getting now. At the time that Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown the studio had failed to deliver on their promise of a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown also features the time control powers from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but it being used by the villain.

And your character, Sargon, isn’t actually a prince. He was designed to combine modern and ancient sensibility and was deliberately a break from the franchise’s conventions. But the fans didn’t seem to be interested in change at the time.

Never forget how the internet reacted to the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's announcement.



Funny how a "cheap-looking 2D game" is the most critically-acclaimed Ubisoft game in years, maybe even a decade. https://t.co/PPZYQZO6cS — Zalman (@enterzalman) January 11, 2024

As a result, it received a large number of dislikes on the YouTube previews uploaded by both PlayStation and Nintendo.

Of course, as we now know, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a brilliantly designed Metroidvania, optimized to a degree that smaller studios and publishers may not be able to budget. But of course, this is still a mid-sized game for Ubisoft in comparison to their sprawling AAA open world games.

It’s certainly a pleasant surprise from the beleaguered publisher, and might even be the first step in Ubisoft’s hoped for turnaround.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be releasing on January 18, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.