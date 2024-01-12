Rocksteady Allows Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Closed Alpha Testers To Share Their Impressions In Public

This seems to be a reaction to the fake rumors that spread around last November.

Rocksteady Studios has revealed that they will allow Closed Alpha testers to talk about their experience testing Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The game’s official Twitter account shared this message:

“Back in November, we held a Closed Alpha Test for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League where players agreed to a Non-Disclosure Agreement and got a chance to check out an early section of the game.

Now that there is more news out on the game and players are asking, we’re no longer enforcing a portion of the NDA and we’re allowing players to talk about their experience from the Closed Alpha Test. We’ve heard the community requests and want to give players an opportunity to discuss what it’s like to explore Metropolis as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

To the amazing players who tested the game, please feel free to talk and write about your gameplay experience.

Keep in mind that all other terms of the NDA still apply, and players may not post images or videos from the Closed Alpha Test.”

If you may remember, we were inundated with fake scandal last November, because people started sharing spoilers about the game based on that alpha test. We had reported that Miller Ross, who seemed to be a reliable source about the game, pointed out that the story spoilers that were going around were highly misleading, and taken out of context. We have since found out that the leaker made part of their story up, filling in the blanks of what they didn’t know.

So this move seems to be a reaction to that entire situation. It’s an interesting decision as they had already allowed press to preview the game. While many fans believe WB Games made a mistake by allowing them to share their mixed to negative impressions of the game, this may be a situation where they are looking for the feedback.

Let me assure you of this: Rocksteady expects a lot more negative press to come from all the players who has now been allowed to speak up. Is this a situation where they just want fans to be honest, and not to make rumors up?

I think it’s possible that the answer is no, and here’s more to what they want. We have a release date for the title, but it’s possible that Rocksteady is already making game fixes based on the feedback they have received. Everyone’s hands may already be tied to this project, but Rocksteady and WB wants to anticipate post release updates.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released on February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is also arriving to PC via Epic Game Store on March 5, 2024.